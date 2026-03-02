DANSE MACABRE Returns For One Night Only At Under St. Marks Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After its premiere at the Days of the Dead Festival at Under St. Marks Theatre, DANSE MACABRE or The Danse of Two Lovers About to Die returns for one final performance on March 13th at 7:00 PM.

Written by Poli Olavarria and directed by Daniely Martins, DANSE MACABRE is a dark comedy that asks a devilishly simple question: if two lovers both want to end their lives, but there is only one gun with one bullet - who deserves to die the most? And what happens when the devil gets involved?

Blending absurdity, tension, and biting humor, the play explores love, ego, despair, and the theatricality of self-destruction. As the couple spirals through their final standoff, supernatural forces complicate their plans in unexpected and darkly comic ways.

The cast features:

Poli Olavarria as Nina

Adam Alpert as Sebastian

Francesca Pecchi as Demian

Jimena Rosas as Lucy

Martins, Olavarria, Pecchi, and Rosas are all graduates of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, bringing dynamic conservatory training to this wickedly contemporary piece.

Following a successful debut at the Days of the Dead Festival, this encore performance offers audiences one last chance to experience the sharp wit and macabre romance of DANSE MACABRE.

Performance Details:

March 13th at 7:00 PM

Under St. Marks Theatre

94 St. Marks Place, New York, NY

Tickets are available at https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:1319/