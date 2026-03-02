FRIGID New York Welcomes C.A.G.E. Theatre Company To New Monthly Residency

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FRIGID New York and their newest Resident Artist C.A.G.E. Theatre Company will present a monthly engagement of the NYC Fringe hit The Vengeance Room, written and directed by Michael Hagins, at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) on Friday's at 10pm.

5 strangers stricken with amnesia find themselves trapped in a claustrophobic room with 4 weapons sitting on a table: a baseball bat, a sword, a knife and a pistol. Each person discovers this horrific sight, and now must interact with each other and their own fears, as the realization of the Vengeance Room comes into sight: 5 people, 4 weapons...only one way out. Who will survive the Vengeance Room?

The cast will feature James Smart, Jennifer Kim, Erica Gerold, Aamer Mian, and Kat Santomoreno with Stage Manager/Lighting & Sound Design by Adam Sherwin and Assistant Director/Costume Design by Michele Santomoreno.

Performances will take place on:

Friday, March 13 at 10pm

Friday, May 1 at 10pm

Friday, June 5 at 10pm

Friday, July 10 at 10pm

Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 45 minutes, with no intermission.

Michael Hagins (Playwright/Director) is a published African-American Playwright, Director, Fight Director, Actor, and Producer. Michael is a Member of Dramatists Guild and an Advanced Actor-Combatant for the Society of American Fight Directors. Michael was born in Brooklyn, New York, but raised in a small town in Florida for his childhood. He has used the racism and prejudice he dealt with at an early age to fuel his writing, which he has done since the age of 9. Michael is an avid lover of Shakespeare, having performed or directed every play in the Shakespeare Canon, and has performed, directed and taken part in over 1,000 plays and films over his artistic career.

The C.A.G.E. (Classical Avant-Garde Experimental) Theatre of New York City was started in 2004 by Michael Hagins, and brought classical and classic-themed works to a modern audience for over seven years. Its mission statement is to bring a renewed understanding of the famous works of the Greeks, the Renaissance and the Restoration to a new and updated audience, and bring out the appeal that has lasted for thousands of years. This is done by giving new looks and concepts to texts by modifying costuming, sets, and props, but without changing the text or plot in any way. CAGE showcases the works of authors from varying times and shares the themes of other ages to understand history and how similar the life and times of then are very close to now.