Eve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad Theater

The Fruit Trilogy will be presented by Ripple Effect Artists on Monday, February 13 @ 7:00 p.m. Three short plays by the Tony-Award winning playwright of The Vagina Monologues.

The Fruit Trilogy will be directed by Beth Newberry at The Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd Street, New York City, TICKETS

The Fruit Trilogy by ground-breaking playwright Eve Ensler speaks volumes about the explosive times we are living now and charts the journey of women. The play deftly explores the woman's journey - from disembodiment that comes from violence to the embodiment that comes from self-love.

Ensler, the Tony Award-winning author of The Vagina Monologues, The Good Body, and In the Body of the World, presents three short plays that give a voice to the resilience of all women:

POMEGRANATE: Two women for sale, another morning on the shelf

AVOCADO: A young woman on her chaotic, shocking journey toward freedom

COCONUT: From the bliss of her bathroom, a woman connects with the one thing she has never fully owned - her body.

These fascinating tales are woven together with dark humor and clever theatricality. The FRUIT TRILOGY rips away headlines to unveil humanity.

A significant portion of this event's proceeds will be donated to the Abortion Conversation Project. This benefit presentatyion is produced by the celebrated theatre-withg-a-cause, Ripple Effect Artists, a New York-based AEA theatrical company with worldwide affiliations.

Please Note: The Triad has a two-beverage minimum per person.