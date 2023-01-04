Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad Theater

These fascinating tales are woven together with dark humor and clever theatricality. The FRUIT TRILOGY rips away headlines to unveil humanity.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Eve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad Theater

The Fruit Trilogy will be presented by Ripple Effect Artists on Monday, February 13 @ 7:00 p.m. Three short plays by the Tony-Award winning playwright of The Vagina Monologues.

The Fruit Trilogy will be directed by Beth Newberry at The Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd Street, New York City, TICKETS

The Fruit Trilogy by ground-breaking playwright Eve Ensler speaks volumes about the explosive times we are living now and charts the journey of women. The play deftly explores the woman's journey - from disembodiment that comes from violence to the embodiment that comes from self-love.

Ensler, the Tony Award-winning author of The Vagina Monologues, The Good Body, and In the Body of the World, presents three short plays that give a voice to the resilience of all women:

POMEGRANATE: Two women for sale, another morning on the shelf
AVOCADO: A young woman on her chaotic, shocking journey toward freedom
COCONUT: From the bliss of her bathroom, a woman connects with the one thing she has never fully owned - her body.

These fascinating tales are woven together with dark humor and clever theatricality. The FRUIT TRILOGY rips away headlines to unveil humanity.

A significant portion of this event's proceeds will be donated to the Abortion Conversation Project. This benefit presentatyion is produced by the celebrated theatre-withg-a-cause, Ripple Effect Artists, a New York-based AEA theatrical company with worldwide affiliations.

Please Note: The Triad has a two-beverage minimum per person.




LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH Virtual Reading To Stream January 28 Photo
LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH Virtual Reading To Stream January 28
'Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty wacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one.' You know the rhyme, you may even know about the crime, but what happened after Lizzie Borden had been acquitted for the crime of the century?
THE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem Stage Photo
THE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem Stage
Harlem Stage kicks off 2023 with the world premiere of the exploded song cycle The Vicksburg Project, produced by Mabou Mines and piece by piece productions, and created by Eve Beglarian, Karen Kandel, and Mallory Catlett.
Desi Waters Wins Best Actress Award at NY Theater 2022 Winterfest Photo
Desi Waters Wins Best Actress Award at NY Theater 2022 Winterfest
Desi Waters shared the best actress award for her portrayal of abolitionist Sojourner Truth in the drama 'Dust of Egypt' at the New York Theater 2022 Winterfest Awards ceremony which took place on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Teatro LATEA on Manhattan's Lower East Side.
Cathy Carlton Returns To The New York Stage in THE DOG SHOW After 30 Years Photo
Cathy Carlton Returns To The New York Stage in THE DOG SHOW After 30 Years
Cathy Carlton (AEA) is set to return to the New York stage after a long absence for the role of Pauline in The Dog Showpremiering at The Players Theater January 12-29.

More Hot Stories For You


Eve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad TheaterEve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad Theater
January 4, 2023

The Fruit Trilogy will be presented by Ripple Effect Artists on Monday, February 13 @ 7:00 p.m. Three short plays by the Tony-Award winning playwright of The Vagina Monologues.
LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH Virtual Reading To Stream January 28LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH Virtual Reading To Stream January 28
January 4, 2023

'Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty wacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one.' You know the rhyme, you may even know about the crime, but what happened after Lizzie Borden had been acquitted for the crime of the century?
THE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem StageTHE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem Stage
January 4, 2023

Harlem Stage kicks off 2023 with the world premiere of the exploded song cycle The Vicksburg Project, produced by Mabou Mines and piece by piece productions, and created by Eve Beglarian, Karen Kandel, and Mallory Catlett.
Desi Waters Wins Best Actress Award at NY Theater 2022 WinterfestDesi Waters Wins Best Actress Award at NY Theater 2022 Winterfest
January 3, 2023

Desi Waters shared the best actress award for her portrayal of abolitionist Sojourner Truth in the drama 'Dust of Egypt' at the New York Theater 2022 Winterfest Awards ceremony which took place on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Teatro LATEA on Manhattan's Lower East Side.
Cathy Carlton Returns To The New York Stage in THE DOG SHOW After 30 YearsCathy Carlton Returns To The New York Stage in THE DOG SHOW After 30 Years
January 3, 2023

Cathy Carlton (AEA) is set to return to the New York stage after a long absence for the role of Pauline in The Dog Showpremiering at The Players Theater January 12-29.
share