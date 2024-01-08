Et Alia Theater to Premiere UNTIL DARK By Federica Borlenghi in February

Et Alia Theater will present Until Dark by Federica Borlenghi, a new play that reflects consent and the intricacies of sisterhood, while testing its ties and boundaries.

When Cass is accused of a heinous crime, her sister Jackie - a promising criminal defense attorney - decides to take over the case. But when Lisa, their othersister, shows up in town for solidarity, she realizes there is more to theallegations than what she was told.

Performing Thursday, February 15 · 7:00 pm EST; Friday, February 16 @ 7:00pm; Saturday, February, 17 @ 7:00pm; Sunday, February 18 @ 7:00pm; Thursday, February 22 @ 7:00pm; Friday, February 23 @ 7:00pm; Saturday, February, 24 @ 7:00pm; Sunday, February 25 @ 3:00 pm; Thursday, February 29 · 7:00pm; Friday, March 1 @ 7:00pm; Saturday, March 2 @ 7:00pm; Sunday, March 3 @ 3:00 pm

Out of the Box Theatrics, 154 Christopher Street #1E New York City

Cast features Maria Müller as Cass; Giorgia Valenti as Jackie; and Luísa Galatti as Lisa (Covi Loveridge Brannan and Ana Moioli, alternates)

Production written and directed by Federica Borlenghi (winner, Et Alia Theater Lab, 2023)

Produced by Et Alia Theater

Co-Produced by Mo Shah & Kavita Shah

Dramaturg: Covi Loveridge Brannan

Stage Manager: Skye Pallo Ross

Set & Properties Designer: Andrés López-Alicea

Lighting Designer: Adrian Yuen

Costume Designer: Federica Borlenghi

Graphic Designer: Marieli Pereira