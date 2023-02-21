Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ernie Bird To Present An Excerpt From THE UKRAINIAN WAR DIARY At The National Opera Center

This autobiographical genre-bending, experimental piece is covering the first month of the Russian invasion of Ernie's homeland.

Feb. 21, 2023  

This week, on Friday, February 24th, on the anniversary of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian-born theatre writer and composer Ernie Bird will present a 30-minute excerpt of his new musical, The Ukrainian War Diary. The reading will happen at 7 pm at the National Opera Center. This autobiographical genre-bending, experimental piece is covering the first month of the Russian invasion of Ernie's homeland and the blockade of Kyiv, exploring topics of refugee guilt, immigrant life, and long-distance family relationships in times of war.

Cast by Erik Schark, the musical will feature Erika Amato (Velvet Chain, Flashdance) as Ernie's mom Oksana, Anna DeNoia (BMI Lehman) as his best friend Lesia, and Ernie Bird as himself.

Featuring Metropolitan Opera's Zalman Kelber on piano, and a string quartet with Tania Mesa on violin, Jennifer Frantz on viola, Zoe-Daphnee Gagne on cello, and Simon Broucke on contrabass. Artwork by Rachel Aberman.

Those interested in attending can email ukrainianwardiary@gmail.com. Attendance is free, space is limited.

Ernie Bird

is a composer/songwriter for theatre and media, singer & actor, writer and audio producer; born and raised in Ukraine. His musical RISE, in collaboration with librettist Gabrielle Mirabella, had its Off-Broadway debut at Kaufman Music Center, May 2022. Bird & Mirabella are also currently co-writing the Musical Women's History Show, What Will She Do Next?, featured on Apple Podcast, the New York Times, and Common Sense Media. After receiving a full scholarship, Ernie attended the New York University's Tisch School of the Arts where he received an MFA in Musical Theatre Writing. Currently, he is a composer/lyricist at the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, and a guest composer at Columbia University's MFA Playwriting. As an actor, international voice-over work includes; A Goofy Movie (Max; Walt Disney Pictures), Hercules (Walt Disney Pictures), Bad Teacher (Columbia Pictures). Regionally; The 25th... Spelling Bee (Chip Tolentino, The Pit, NYC), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Flute/Thisbe, Berklee, Boston)
www.imerniebird.com



