Emily Kate Gentile Joins the Cast of THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Soprano Emily Kate Gentile is joining the cast of the "Doris Dear Christmas Special" running this Friday and Saturday, the 16th and 17th of December, at the off Broadway Triad Theater in NYC. Ms Gentile is a renowned opera singer known for her interpretations of both traditional and contemporary opera and classically based music. She will be bringing her representation of the 1910 -1920 decade of Christmas music in this very special edition of The Doris Dear Christmas Special which this year is subtitled 'Christmas Through the Decades'.

Doris Dear is a Telly Award winner for her streaming series, 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk', on BroadwayOnDemand, 3-time MAC Award winner and Broadway World award winner. This year's theme is "Christmas Through the Decades" with songs from the 1900's to present day! Time to grab a ticket before it is sold out to see the show Downtown Magazine called "the best party of all".

The "Doris Dear Christmas Special" reunites the award-winning team of Musical Director Blake Allen and Director Lina Koutrakos with writer and creative producer Ray DeForest and "America's Perfect Housewife" Doris Dear! Casting this year brings together award winning Opera, Broadway, jazz, classical and cabaret performers to the Rumpus Room. Drop into the show that New York Cabaret Today called "a sensation!", Orlando Weekly called "...perfect", Cabaret Scenes called "...A merry dance down memory lane" and Downtown Magazine said "As I walked into the sparkling holiday lights of New York City, I knew that the world was going to be ok as long as Doris Dear had a say!". Grab a ticket and settle in for a fun, nostalgic evening full of holiday spirit!

The party will be a non-stop holiday fête full of award-winning artists. The cast includes award winning actress, singer, Broadway producer Jana Robbins, singer, from Broadway's "Finding Neverland" and 'School of Rock", Crystal Kellogg and singer/actor Aaron Lee Battle. Returning favorites include award-winning singers Karen Mack and Wendy Russel along with newcomer Camille Diamond who will be providing backup vocals as well as a fun holiday treat! Also returning is award-winning singer/songwriter and "Home Shopping Diva" Meg Flather and the "Pied Piper" of cabaret herself award-winning director Lina Koutrakos. Finishing the brilliant group is Grammy nominated musician Christopher Koelzer at piano and musical direction by Billboard and Apple chart-topping composer Blake Allen!

Doris Dear will be your Holiday Hostess and bring with her tales of Christmas's past. Join 'Americas Perfect Housewife', Doris Dear and her friends, in the holiday Rumpus Room. This year's show will transport you to a holiday sleigh ride with a cozy blanket to keep you warm. Grab an eggnog and snuggle in for a good old fashioned holiday special.

Come into the Rumpus Room, support these amazing artists, and share in the joy and laughter of this holiday tradition. This is an annual sold-out hit, so grab those tickets early to select your favorite seats!

The Doris Dear Christmas Special. Dec 16th & 17th at 7pm at The Triad Theater, NYC