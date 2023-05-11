David Bradshaw, Chet Siegel & Joan Tarbutton to Join YOU ARE NOT ALONE Comedy Show This Month

Click Here, is continuing its over 8-year run at the Magnet Theater. The mental health-themed comedy show unites improvisers and artists that battle mental illness in their day-to-day lives. Improvisers create scenes inspired by stand-up, poetry, and stories written about personal experiences, showing that sometimes laughter really is the best medicine.

Calling the Magnet Theater, New York's premier place for improv, home for nearly a decade, You Are Not Alone has aimed to spread awareness and correct misconceptions about mental health, all while providing an entertaining and safe space. YANA has also partnered with NAMI-NYC to help provide mental health assistance to those who cannot afford regular therapy, taking place in the form of classes, support groups, education events, and more!

For their show on Friday, May 19th at 10pm, You Are Not Alone is featuring David Bradshaw (Freestyle Love Supreme Academy), comedian Chet Siegel, and storyteller Joan Tarbutton. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Magnet Theater's website.

Featuring:

David Bradshaw

Chet Siegel

Joan Tarbutton

Improvisers:

Shaun Farrugia

Aaron Gold

Ivy Hong

Cat Montessi

Candice Opperman

Adam Payne

Ro Rovito

Michael Serpe

Justina Sparling

Tickets can be found at Click Here

Learn more about You Are Not Alone at youarenotalone.show

To learn more about NAMI-NYC, visit http://www.naminyc.org/




