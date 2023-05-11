David Bradshaw, Chet Siegel & Joan Tarbutton to Join YOU ARE NOT ALONE Comedy Show This Month

The mental health-themed comedy show unites improvisers and artists that battle mental illness in their day-to-day lives.
Click Here, is continuing its over 8-year run at the Magnet Theater. The mental health-themed comedy show unites improvisers and artists that battle mental illness in their day-to-day lives. Improvisers create scenes inspired by stand-up, poetry, and stories written about personal experiences, showing that sometimes laughter really is the best medicine.
Calling the Magnet Theater, New York's premier place for improv, home for nearly a decade, You Are Not Alone has aimed to spread awareness and correct misconceptions about mental health, all while providing an entertaining and safe space. YANA has also partnered with NAMI-NYC to help provide mental health assistance to those who cannot afford regular therapy, taking place in the form of classes, support groups, education events, and more!
For their show on Friday, May 19th at 10pm, You Are Not Alone is featuring David Bradshaw (Freestyle Love Supreme Academy), comedian Chet Siegel, and storyteller Joan Tarbutton. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Magnet Theater's website.
Featuring:
Joan Tarbutton
Improvisers:
Shaun Farrugia
Ivy Hong
Cat Montessi
Candice Opperman
Adam Payne
Michael Serpe
Justina Sparling
Tickets can be found at Click Here
Learn more about You Are Not Alone at youarenotalone.show
To learn more about NAMI-NYC, visit http://www.naminyc.org/
