DIGGING IN THEIR HEELS Comes To The United Solo Festival

Celebrate the 19th Amendment with Sally Perkins' one-woman show Digging In Their Heels: An Energized, Eye-Opening Story of Women's Battle for the Vote on October 17, 2019, 7:30 p.m. as part of NYC's 2019 United Solo Theatre Festival.

If Susan B. Anthony and her pals had i-Phones, Twitter, and Uber drivers, maybe it wouldn't have taken 72 years to win the vote. Maybe. Sally Perkins imagines the suffragists with modern technology as she takes her audiences through the 72-year journey in this interactive, hilarious, and poignant story, revealing the suffragists' struggles, strategies, racism, and endurance. History told like you never heard it in school! Audiences across the country are raving. Appropriate for ages 15 and up. Running time: 60 minutes.

LOCATION: The Studio Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 W. 42nd St, New York, NY

For more information and tickets, go to: http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-digging/

Dr. Sally Perkins is a professional storyteller, speaker, & professor. She travels the country speaking, training, and performing stories of all sorts: historical, wisdom, personal . . . even ghoulish. She's been a featured performer at three Indy Fringe Festivals, the Indianapolis Spirit & Place Festival, the TN Haunting In The Hills festival, and the National Storytelling Network Conference. Digging In Their Heels was a top-selling show at the 2018 Indy Fringe Theatre Festival.





