Comedy Records Presents The Canadians at Carolines On Broadway

Comedy Records will present a new series featuring the next generation of great Canadian comics at Carolines On Broadway in Fall 2022. Comedy Records presents The Canadians is a curated lineup of stand ups from their outstanding comedy roster, as well as artists from the label's award-winning catalogue.



The Canadians at Carolines showcases will be hosted by K Trevor Wilson (Letterkenny), Tynomi Banks (Canada's Drag Race), and Jack Armstrong (Toronto Raptors Broadcaster) with stand up sets by notable Comedy Records artists including Salma Hindy (Vaccinated and Horny Tour with Chelsea Handler), Courtney Gilmour (Canada's Got Talent), Clare Belford (JFL New Faces 2022), Paul Rabliauskas, Nathan Macintosh, Todd Graham, Keith Pedro, Dena Jackson, Jay & Etan, Pat Burtscher, Mark DeBonis, Nick Renyoldson, Garrett Jamieson, Monty Scott, Ana-Maria Stojic, Efthimios Nasiopoulos, Adrienne Fish, and Alex Pavone.

"We really believe Canada produces some of the best comedians in the world. We're excited to showcase these gifted performers to a new audience at the legendary Carolines on Broadway," said Barry Taylor, Co-Founder of Comedy Records.

Located in the heart of Times Square, Carolines on Broadway presents the very best live comedy entertainment seven nights a week. Just steps from many of Broadway's most well-known theaters, Carolines on Broadway provides the same quality entertainment that is customary on New York's legendary Great White Way.

Comedy Records is Canada's first record label dedicated to releasing stand up and sketch comedy albums. Established in Toronto in 2010, the label has produced several releases, which have reached the top of the iTunes Comedy and Google Play charts and been featured on Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Comedy Records presents The Canadians

Wednesday, September 14

Wednesday, October 12

Monday, November 7

8pm

Carolines on Broadway, 1626 Broadway in New York

$32.50

www.carolines.com/attraction/comedy-records