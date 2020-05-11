Comedian Ashley Blaker Announces New 'Pay What You Like' Structure

Internationally acclaimed British comedian Ashley Blaker is offering a new way to raise spirits in the Jewish community.

With worldwide restrictions on public gatherings, and communities suffering financially like never before, Blaker has begun performing online shows for synagogues, schools, yeshivas and charities on a completely pay what they like basis. Already many organisations from the US to the UK to Australia have taken him up on the offer.

Said Ashley Blaker: "This is a way for me to give back to the community and to help those institutions that are struggling both in terms of morale and finance. There's rightly been a lot of talk about the heroic contribution of frontline workers. I hope I can also use my skills to contribute and hopefully lift spirits in the community all over the world."

Blaker had previously uploaded both Strictly Unorthodox, his first Off-Broadway show, and Prophet Sharing, his acclaimed double-act with Muslim comedian Imran Yusuf, for people to watch for free on YouTube. Last month he also put together a free Coronavirus Isolation Comedy Book which can be dowloaded via his website.

In the past few years Blaker has received rave reviews from both Jewish and secular press. The New York Times called him 'a slickly funny stand-up' and said that Blaker was 'proof that even the most reverent enjoy a little irreverence'. Meanwhile the New York Post described Blaker as like 'John Oliver in a yarmulke'. The Jewish Press were equally impressed calling him 'hilarious' and praised his 'Seinfeld-like precision timing'. The Five Towns Jewish Times has called his shows 'extraordinary' and said that 'Blaker raises the bar in kosher entertainment'.

Synagogues, yeshivas and other Jewish institutions interested in booking a show should email info@ashleyblaker.com

Ashley Blaker is an internationally acclaimed comedian, seen and heard on TV and radio across the world. He has performed on five continents including tours of the UK, USA, Canada, South Africa, Israel and Australia.

His 2018 Off-Broadway run was called 'a slickly funny stand-up show' by the New York Times and in 2020 he returned with 'Goy Friendly' which ran at the prestigious SoHo Playhouse.

In August 2018, Ashley made his debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a sold-out run of his show 'Observant Jew'.

He is the first Orthodox Jewish comedian to be given his own BBC show - 'Ashley Blaker's Goyish Guide To Judaism' - which returned in October 2019 to rave reviews.

Ashley has been featured on PBS News Hour, CBS, Fox News, in the New York Times, New York Post, Financial Times, Jerusalem Post, Wall Street Journal, Süddeutsche Zeitung and in Jewish newspapers all over the world.

In October 2019, Ashley also produced the triumphant return of the comedy phenomenon 'Little Britain' after a 12 year hiatus. As an award-winning comedy writer and producer, he has worked with a who's who of British comedy.





