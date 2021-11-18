Christmas Comes Early On Bleecker Street with A CHRISTMAS CAROL

TheaterWorksUSA will be presenting A Christmas Carol in the Loreto Theater of the Sheen Center. Performances are being held on December 4th at 11 am and 2 pm and on December 5th at 2pm. Tickets are $25 per person or a family 4 pack of $80.

'Tis the season for merriment and fun! Catch the holiday spirit with this classic story of a man whose cold heart is warmed after a Christmas Eve encounter with the supernatural.

Ebenezer Scrooge greets every Christmas with his usual attitude of "bah, humbug!" To him, the holiday is simply a waste of a work day, and he resents having to pay his loyal employee, Bob Cratchit, for having the day off. As for the poor in the streets, Scrooge feels they should all disappear and "decrease the surplus population!"

Scrooge is then visited on Christmas Eve by his former business partner, the long-deceased Jacob Marley. The Specter is forever burdened with chains in the afterlife for having been so cruel while alive, and Marley warns Scrooge that he will suffer the same fate unless he changes his ways. He then explains that on this Christmas Eve, Scrooge will be visited by three spirits, representing Christmases past, present, and future, who will show him the error of his ways and, ultimately, the result of having such a cold heart.

A timeless classic the entire family will enjoy, A Christmas Carol uses song, humor and suspense to bring one of our most legendary holiday tales to life.