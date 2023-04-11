Christine Stoddard's Solo Comedy ART BITCH Comes To NYC Venues This July

Art Bitch (created and performed by Christine Stoddard) is a self-obsessed victim and anti-hero of the contemporary art world. Grant proposals? MFA programs? Hot girl gallery opening IG Lives? She's a ho for them all! In a sex-positive way.

Christine Stoddard's comedy act Art Bitch is scheduled for various New York City venues, with more dates coming soon. Each show is different, so it's never the same experience twice. Here are the dates/venues so far:

• June 4: QED Astoria

• July 1: The Green Room 42

• July 27: Caveat

Painting may be dead, but Art Bitch's complaints about "making it" are very much alive. She has to show her Uncle Cornelius she's still trying in order to keep his financial support; like artists in any age, she needs a good patron. How else can she complete her series of sorority crystal sculptures? Prototype to come; still in development. She just needs a new sketchbook, but she hasn't found the PERFECT one yet. You get it. A digital mood board's just as good. She just hasn't decided on a URL yet. She's putting a poll on Tumblr so check it out.

This character act premiered at The PIT's 2023 SOLOCOM Festival. Get more of Art Bitch on TikTok and Instagram @stoddardsays.

Christine Stoddard is a multi-hyphenated artist and funny lady based in Brooklyn. She created the monthly comedy show Quail Tales at The Players Theatre and the award-winning drama Mi Abuela Queen of Nightmares, whose film version is now streaming on Vimeo On Demand. She was the first-ever artist-in-residence at Lenox Hill Neighborhood House (yay!) and has written/produced a buttload of shows at the Broadway Comedy Club. You can find her kajillion book titles pretty much anywhere books are sold and buy her visual art directly from her because she's not represented by anyone. Born to a Salvadoran mother and American father, Stoddard graduated from VCUarts and holds an MFA from The City College of New York. Try to keep up with her on Instagram @stoddardsays. Immerse yourself at WorldOfChristineStoddard.com.