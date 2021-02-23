Chinese Arts Now & Soho Theatre Present CAN Festival Comedy Night

The CAN Festival Comedy Night is one of the annual Festival's hottest tickets. Live streamed from Soho Theatre this year, it promises a raucous night of comedy, conversation, film clips and best bits from comedians of Chinese heritage. Confirmed names so far are Ken Cheng, Evelyn Mok and Phil Wang.

Cambridge Mathematics drop-out turned professional poker player Ken Cheng burst onto the UK comedy scene after reaching the final of the 2015 BBC Radio New Comedy Award. His particular brand of analytical humour has since become instantly recognisable. He has written and starred in his own BBC Radio 4 series, Chinese Comedia (selected for Radio 4's Pick of the Year) and BBC Three short Proverbs Ken Cheng Hates.

Featured on BBC Three, Channel 4 and Comedy Central , award-winning Swedish comedian Evelyn Mok presents uncensored and self-referential comedy which explores topics including race, sex and being a woman of colour. One of the BBC's New Talent Hotlist in 2017, she has received praise from the likes of Sarah Millican and Graham Norton who described her as "really funny, really rude but also refreshingly honest and smart".

Phil Wang was born in Stoke-on-Trent, grew up in Malaysia and is now based in London. A regular on TV and radio comedy, he has appeared on Have I Got News For You, Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI and many more. His Radio 4 special Wangsplaining was his distinctive take on the contentious issues of our time, not least the British Empire. He currently has a Netflix stand-up special in the works.

CAN Festival 2021 is ten weeks of exhibitions, performances, screenings, chiidren's theatre and comedy from British East and South East Asian artists and runs until 30 April.

DETAILS:

Date: Friday 12 March

Time: 7.30 - 8.30pm

Booking:

https://chineseartsnow.org.uk/events/can-festival-2021-comedy-night/

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/UFDbqlNtJMjL

Tickets £8