Cellunova to Present One-Act Festival Coming This Fall

Get ready for an unforgettable theater experience.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Cellunova - a New York-based, interdisciplinary theatre production company founded in 2023 by first generation immigrant artists - is producing a One-Act Festival in mid-October.

On the heels of their original debut play, The Match Girl, Cellunova will be producing six, brand new one-act plays under the theme of Metamorphosis.

The call for play submissions that "touch on social challenges that are important for this decade and beyond" is ongoing and will be followed by open calls for directors and actors. Stage one of the submission process for playwrights is due July 30, 2023, at 11:59PM EST.

For more information, please visit: Click Here.




