Catherine Russell Performs Steven Carl McCasland's CIGARETTE TREES

Russell is best known for her turn as Serena in the BBC’s hit drama Holby City.

Feb. 17, 2021  
Catherine Russell Performs Steven Carl McCasland's CIGARETTE TREES

After her critically acclaimed turn as Alice B. Toklas in Steven Carl McCasland's celebrated LITTLE WARS, Catherine Russell is turning to a new work by the playwright. In this world premiere audio drama, Cigarette Trees, Russell stars as Lynette, an Appalachian mother hiding a dark secret. The monologue is free to listen to, and available now on SoundCloud at: https://soundcloud.com/steven-carl-mccasland/cigarette-trees-performed-by-catherine-russell.

Best known for her turn as Serena in the BBC's hit drama Holby City, Catherine Russell is an acclaimed actress. Her credits include: The Cazalets, Arms and the Man, What The Butler Saw, Mamma Mia, The Day I Stood Still and more. She resides in the UK, and recorded this monologue remotely from her home.

Steven Carl McCasland is the acclaimed playwright of Little Wars, What Was Lost, 28 Marchant Avenue and more. He resides in New York City.

Russell and McCasland will continue this series with a second monologue, to be released in the near future.


