Catch PETE THE CAT at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, presents the next event in the 2019-2020 Family Series Season: TheaterWorksUSA's Pete the Cat on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00AM. Pete the Cat is the fourth show in BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center's 2019-2020 Family Theater Season, featuring plays, musicals, puppetry, concerts and dance for all ages.

For Pete the Cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets The Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration. Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus! Based on the Pete the Cat series of books by Kimberly and James Dean. Recommended for ages 3 to 8.

Tickets are $30, and/or 10Club Members see the show for just $14. To purchase tickets or a 10Club Membership, call Ticketing Services at (212) 220-1460. Single tickets can also be purchased by visiting our website at http://tribecapac.org/ or by visiting the Box Office at 199 Chambers Street, Tues-Sat from 12PM - 6PM.





