Casts Set Repertory Productions at Tent Theater Company

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tent Theater Company has announced casting for the company’s winter mini repertory season, which comprises of its third and fourth full productions. The season will include The Leveret and Midwest Porn, both taking place January 31-February 21, 2026.

The Leveret is a solo play, featuring Bobby Plasencia as Antonio Cruzado.

The cast of Midwest Porn includes Gilbert Cruz as Father Don, Brandon Dial as Joey, Lennox T. Duong as Felicity, Matthew Maher as Richie, Piper Patterson as Beatrice, Danielle Skraastad as Wanda, Bubba Weiler as Mikey, Erin Wilhelmi as Yvette, and Rae C. Wright as Sister Meg.

THE LEVERET

THE LEVERET is a solo play about the Spanish Franciscan Friar and architect, Antonio Cruzado. Cruzado designed and built the San Gabriel Mission that still stands in Los Angeles using the enforced labor of the Gabrielino Tongva people to construct the magnificent church there, the fourth of 21 missions that proliferated up the coast of California under the direction of Father Junipero Serra.

Cruzado wrestled with his calling to create a beautiful, sacred sanctuary while heedful that it could not happen without the cruel subjugation of the Native people who would build it. In his self-reflection, ambition, guilt, anger, piety and desire somehow serve his aesthetic perfectionism but stumble over his spiritual imperfection. Can the mission’s beauty and its history coincide?

January 31-February 21, 2026

The 14Y Theater

344 East 14th Street at 1st Avenue

Written By Diane Glancy

Directed By Tim Sanford​

Composer Rona Siddiqui

Scenic Consultant Frank Oliva​

Costume Design Heather C. Freedman

Lighting Design Joey Moro

Production Stage Manager Patricia Roques

MIDWEST PORN

In MIDWEST PORN, students at St. Mary’s Elementary School are preparing for Confirmation, but fourth-grader Beatrice and her coterie threaten to boycott the ceremony due to their doctrinal differences with Catholic orthodoxy. At the same time, low enrollment and an infestation of turtles threaten the very survival of the school. The situation worsens when Mikey shoots one of the turtles in the girls' bathroom. Mikey's father Richie, bent on reviving the city’s economy by creating adult entertainment videos in an abandoned factory, gets involved. Porn, parents, children and turtles come together in a revelation that somehow saves both Confirmation and St. Mary’s.

January 31-February 21, 2026

The 14Y Theater

344 East 14th Street at 1st Avenue

Written by Quincy Long

Directed by Carolyn Cantor​​

Composer + Music Director MICHAEL CHINWORTH​

Scenic Design Frank Oliva

Costume Design Heather C. Freedman

Lighting Design Mary Louise Geiger

Sound Design Ian Scot​

Dramaturg Kathleen Dimmick

Production Stage Manager Patricia Roques