Casting Announced For THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

The Doris Dear Christmas Special runs December 16th & 17th at 7pm at The Triad Theater, NYC.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Doris Dear, Telly Award winner for her streaming series, 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk', on BroadwayOnDemand, 3-time MAC Award winner and Broadway World award winner, is back with her annual Holiday extravaganza, 'The Doris Dear Christmas Special'! This holiday favorite is in its 7th year and is back as a LIVE IN PERSON SHOW at The Triad Theater in NYC on December 16th & 17th at 7pm. This year's theme is "Christmas Through the Decades" with songs from the 1900's to present day! Time to start planning to see the show Downtown Magazine called "the best party of all".

The "Doris Dear Christmas Special" reunites the award-winning team of Musical Director Blake Allen and Director Lina Koutrakos with writer and creative producer Ray DeForest and "America's Perfect Housewife" Doris Dear! Casting this year brings together award winning Opera, Broadway, jazz, classical and cabaret performers to the Rumpus Room. Drop into the show that New York Cabaret Today called "a sensation!", Orlando Weekly called "...perfect", Cabaret Scenes called "...A merry dance down memory lane" and Downtown Magazine said "As I walked into the sparkling holiday lights of New York City, I knew that the world was going to be ok as long as Doris Dear had a say!". Grab a ticket and settle in for a fun, nostalgic evening full of holiday spirit!

The party will be a non-stop holiday fête full of award-winning artists. New to the party are Caribbean-American Mezzo-Soprano Eliza Bonet known for her "sparkling, uninhibited delivery", award winning actress, singer, Broadway producer Jana Robbins, singer, actor and communications director for 'The Black Coalition' Davon Williams, 'Mama Morton' in "Chicago" on Broadway, Haley Swindal, singer/actor Aaron Lee Battle and internationally recognized award winning vocalist, Regina Zona. Returning favorites include award-winning singers Karen Mack and Wendy Russel along with newcomer Camille Diamond who will be providing backup vocals as well as a fun Holiday treat! Also returning is award-winning singer/songwriter and "Home Shopping Diva" Meg Flather and the "Pied Piper" of cabaret herself award-winning director Lina Koutrakos. Finishing the brilliant group is Billboard and Apple chart-topping musical director and composer Blake Allen with his 'holiday orchestra'!

Doris Dear will be your Holiday Hostess and bring with her tales of Christmas's past. Join 'Americas Perfect Housewife', Doris Dear and her friends, in the holiday Rumpus Room. This year's show will transport you to a holiday sleigh ride with a cozy blanket to keep you warm. Grab an eggnog and snuggle in for a good old fashioned holiday special.

Come into the Rumpus Room, support these amazing artists, and share in the joy and laughter of this holiday tradition. This is an annual sold-out hit, so grab those tickets early to select your favorite seats!

