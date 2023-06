Broadway-Inspired Draglesque Show THEATER CAMP To Return To Culture Lab LIC in June

Join Tulle Kit and friends for an evening of raunchy, campy, earnest, very queer musical theater inspired drag and burlesque at THEATER CAMP at Culture Lab, LIC.

Theater Camp is a space for all the queer and trans ex drama kids in the New York drag & burlesque scene to showcase the earnest, gender-bent musical theater acts of their wildest dreams. After a sold-out first show in February, Theater Camp is returning to Culture Lab LIC this Pride month.

Friday, June 16 · 7:30 - 9:30pm EDT

Get your sliding scale tickets ($15-$25) on Click Here.

Doors at 7:00pm

Curtain at 7:30pm

Runtime: 2hrs~

Hosted by: Tulle Kit (IG: @tulle.kit)

Featuring:

Bri Joy

C'était BonTemps

DIRT

Faux Mo

Majesty Jekyll

Petyr P@nic

Sam Bam Thankyoumaam

Sapphrodite

Throb Fosse

Theater Camp Staff:

Poster Design: Andie Sleaze

Tech Design: Caroline Faustine

Stage Kitten: Jack Nasty

Door: Ky Why

Bucket Babe: Leo Moon

Dancers: Andie Sleaze, Ocean Trash, Amara Lamour

Photo: Human Flowers Productions

Video: Peach Bellini