Broadway-Inspired Draglesque Show THEATER CAMP To Return To Culture Lab LIC in June

Theater Camp is a space for all the queer and trans ex drama kids in the New York drag & burlesque scene to showcase gender-bent musical theater acts.

Join Tulle Kit and friends for an evening of raunchy, campy, earnest, very queer musical theater inspired drag and burlesque at THEATER CAMP at Culture Lab, LIC.Â 

Theater Camp is a space for all the queer and trans ex drama kids in the New York drag & burlesque scene to showcase the earnest, gender-bent musical theater acts of their wildest dreams. After a sold-out first show in February, Theater Camp is returning to Culture Lab LIC this Pride month.

Friday, June 16 Â· 7:30 - 9:30pm EDT

Get your sliding scale tickets ($15-$25) on Click Here.

Dï»¿oors at 7:00pm

Curtain at 7:30pm

Runtime: 2hrs~

Hï»¿osted by: Tulle Kit (IG: @tulle.kit)

Fï»¿eaturing:

Bri Joy

C'Ã©tait BonTemps

Dï»¿IRT

Fï»¿aux Mo

Majesty Jekyll

Pï»¿etyr P@nic

Sam Bam Thankyoumaam

Sï»¿apphrodite

Tï»¿hrob Fosse

Tï»¿heater Camp Staff:

Pï»¿oster Design: Andie Sleaze

Tï»¿ech Design: Caroline Faustine

Sï»¿tage Kitten: Jack Nasty

Dï»¿oor: Ky Why

Bï»¿ucket Babe: Leo Moon

Dï»¿ancers: Andie Sleaze, Ocean Trash, Amara Lamour

Pï»¿hoto: Human Flowers Productions

Vï»¿ideo: Peach Bellini




Recommended For You