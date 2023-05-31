Broadway-Inspired Draglesque Show THEATER CAMP To Return To Culture Lab LIC in June

Theater Camp is a space for all the queer and trans ex drama kids in the New York drag & burlesque scene to showcase gender-bent musical theater acts.
Join Tulle Kit and friends for an evening of raunchy, campy, earnest, very queer musical theater inspired drag and burlesque at THEATER CAMP at Culture Lab, LIC.Â
Theater Camp is a space for all the queer and trans ex drama kids in the New York drag & burlesque scene to showcase the earnest, gender-bent musical theater acts of their wildest dreams. After a sold-out first show in February, Theater Camp is returning to Culture Lab LIC this Pride month.
Friday, June 16 Â· 7:30 - 9:30pm EDT
Get your sliding scale tickets ($15-$25) on Click Here.
Dï»¿oors at 7:00pm
Curtain at 7:30pm
Runtime: 2hrs~
Hï»¿osted by: Tulle Kit (IG: @tulle.kit)
Fï»¿eaturing:
Bri Joy
C'Ã©tait BonTemps
Dï»¿IRT
Fï»¿aux Mo
Majesty Jekyll
Pï»¿etyr P@nic
Sam Bam Thankyoumaam
Sï»¿apphrodite
Tï»¿hrob Fosse
Tï»¿heater Camp Staff:
Pï»¿oster Design: Andie Sleaze
Tï»¿ech Design: Caroline Faustine
Sï»¿tage Kitten: Jack Nasty
Dï»¿oor: Ky Why
Bï»¿ucket Babe: Leo Moon
Dï»¿ancers: Andie Sleaze, Ocean Trash, Amara Lamour
Pï»¿hoto: Human Flowers Productions
Vï»¿ideo: Peach Bellini
