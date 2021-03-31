Bloomingdale Theater Company Presents: Pushed, A Night of Zoom Performances

Bloomingdale Theater Company presents PUSHED - An Evening of Scenes on April 10th at 7pm EST.

Come watch these dedicated, heart centered, hard working and passionate actors do what they do best! They will be performing scenes from A RAISIN IN THE SUN, OLEANNA, LOBBY HERO, AMERICAN BUFFALO, and THE ODD COUPLE.

Bloomingdale Theater Company was founded out of a desire to reestablish human connection during a time when we are more isolated and disconnected from each other than ever. Our goal is to spread love and healing through storytelling with artists who are passionate, committed and seek to make changes in the world.

