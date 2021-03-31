Bloomingdale Theater Company Presents: Pushed, A Night of Zoom Performances

April 10th at 7pm EST

Mar. 31, 2021  
Bloomingdale Theater Company Presents: Pushed, A Night of Zoom Performances

Bloomingdale Theater Company presents PUSHED - An Evening of Scenes on April 10th at 7pm EST.

Come watch these dedicated, heart centered, hard working and passionate actors do what they do best! They will be performing scenes from A RAISIN IN THE SUN, OLEANNA, LOBBY HERO, AMERICAN BUFFALO, and THE ODD COUPLE.

Bloomingdale Theater Company was founded out of a desire to reestablish human connection during a time when we are more isolated and disconnected from each other than ever. Our goal is to spread love and healing through storytelling with artists who are passionate, committed and seek to make changes in the world.

Click HERE for more information!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Mug
Is Broadway Back Yet? T-Shirt
Broadway Is My Life Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
The Cell Theatre Announces 2021 Season Photo

The Cell Theatre Announces 2021 Season

Mike Daisey Launches FRIGID New Yorks In-Person Season With WHAT THE F*CK JUST HAPPENED? Photo

Mike Daisey Launches FRIGID New York's In-Person Season With WHAT THE F*CK JUST HAPPENED?

New Dates Announced for CAN Festivals Online Immersive Promenade Performance Photo

New Dates Announced for CAN Festival's Online Immersive Promenade Performance

VIDEO: Nomad Theatre Presents INCH OFF THE TOP as Part of the Micro-Film Series Photo

VIDEO: Nomad Theatre Presents INCH OFF THE TOP as Part of the Micro-Film Series


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Nashville Ballet To Present ATTITUDE PART II Virtually This Weekend
  • The Mechanical Licensing Collective Announces Three New Leadership Hires
  • Found Movement Group and Kindling Arts Festival Present LOST NASHVILLE Expanded Production