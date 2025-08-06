Baryshnikov Arts Reveals 20th Anniversary Fall Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Baryshnikov Arts is celebrating 20 years with an all new season lineup, kicking off in September with figaro/faggots. Learn more about the full season below!

figaro/faggots

Conceived, Directed, and Choreographed by Kevin Carillo

From texts by Larry Kramer

Music by W.A. Mozart

September 25, 26, and 27 at 7 PM

World Premiere Commissioned by Baryshnikov Arts

Jerome Robbins Theater

Based on the Novel Faggots and Other Literary Works by Larry Kramer. Inspired by the Opera Le Nozze di Figaro by W.A. Mozart and Lorenzo Da Ponte.

W.A. Mozart never imagined his classic opera The Marriage of Figaro would be transformed with words and scenes from gay rights activist Larry Kramer’s incendiary novel Faggots and performed by countertenors, dancers, and actors – but it has, and this is it.

Part theatre, part opera, and part disco – this project is set on Fire Island in 1977 at a ‘utopian’ moment of liberation. FIGARO/FAGGOTS investigates the complexities of same-sex partnership and fight for marriage equality through documentary, devised choreography, transfiguration of objects, and the most glorious music ever f#*king created.

The 90-minute chamber work has a score by W.A. Mozart, with a new libretto made entirely from texts by Larry Kramer – renowned playwright of The Normal Heart. While that play focuses on the rise of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in New York City, FIGARO/FAGGOTS encounters his roman à clef just four years prior in a thinly veiled true love story.

Of Dishes and Dreams

Of Dishes and Dreams is a new evening-length creation choreographed by Keerati Jinakunwiphat. Inspired by her experiences growing up in a family-run Thai restaurant, Jinakunwiphat explores service, synergy, and the balance between order and chaos.

Choreographed by Keerati Jinakunwiphat

October 16, 17, and 18 at 7 PM

World Premiere commissioned by Baryshnikov Arts

Jerome Robbins Theater

An Evening of New Work

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Baryshnikov Arts, Mikhail Baryshnikov has invited Aszure Barton and Benjamin Millepied back to Baryshnikov Arts Center to choreograph an evening of new work. Barton and Millepied were not only the first choreographers to create in the organization’s studios, but also to collaborate with Baryshnikov himself at BA. This project will mark 20 years since the creation of the Center, which supports and nourishes creatives and creation here in New York City. Together, Barton and Millepied will create an evening of dance as an offering of thanks to Mikhail Baryshnikov for his longtime support.

Choreographed by Aszure Barton and Benjamin Millepied

October 29, 30 at 7 PM

World Premiere commissioned by Baryshnikov Arts

Jerome Robbins Theater

Music by Silvestrov and Shostakovich

This program features the music of two great composers, Ukrainian Valentyn Silvestrov and Russian Dmitri Shostakovich, whose artistic expression was shaped by political events in their homelands. Silvestrov fled Kyiv in 2022, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Shostakovich struggled throughout his life with censorship by Stalin’s regime in the Soviet Union.



Silvestrov’s Three Intermezzos and Triptych, written for Ettore Causa and Boris Berman, will receive their New York premiere in this concert. Shostakovich’s Sonata for Viola and Piano is his final work, his musical farewell, completed only a month before his death in 1975.

The music of both Silvestrov and Shostakovich transcends the enormous challenges of their life experiences and is filled with humanity, enlightenment, and profound beauty.

Ettore Causa, Viola

Boris Berman, Piano

December 9 at 7 PM

New York Premiere

Jerome Robbins Theater

2025 FALL FÊTE

Monday, October 27, 2025

Honoring Christina Sterner

Baryshnikov Arts New York City

Join us October 27, 2025 and celebrate two full decades of supporting the work of emerging and renowned dancers, musicians, and interdisciplinary artists. Together, with the help of Fall Fête Chair Sarah Arison, we will honor Baryshnikov Arts’ first Executive Director, Christina Sterner and her significant contribution to the arts community.