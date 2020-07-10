BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES Starring Jessica Sherr to Stream July Through September

The acclaimed one woman show Bette Davis Ain't for Sissieswill stream LIVE at OnTheStage.com July 15-September 24thEDT, directed by Karen Carpenter (Harry Townsend's Last Stand, Love Loss and What I Wore) and starring Jessica Sherr (Blue Bloods, CLAWS, ANNIE), presented by OnTheStage.com.

Live theater may currently be in short supply, but that won't stop Bette Davis. It ain't easy doing theater in a chair, but it's an incredible challenge to take a play that belongs on stage and adapt it for a tiny computer screen. After two months of successful shows on Facebook, OnTheStage.com has picked up Bette Davis Ain't For Sissies for a LIVE RUN until September! With this new platform, we will now be able to share our incredible show with audiences around the world.



Sherr channels Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlet O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top, while triumphing over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. See what happens when someone who always wins...loses.



Following sold-out five-star runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival over three consecutive years, Bette Davis Ain't for Sissieslaunched a US tour in 2015, playing theatres such as the John W. Engeman Theatre, the Tobin Center, The Bicknell Center, and in Chicago at The Athenaeum where it received such accolades as "Sherr is a One-Woman Revolution" (Windy City Times). Sherr now brings the production LIVE STREAM to New York, London and the world.



TO PURCHASE TICKETS

www.BetteDavisAintForSissiesTix.com

