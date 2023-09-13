BAGGAGE at Theatre Row

Written and performed by Melissa Rose, directed by Mia Vance and accompanied by music from Cullen Vance, Baggage recounts the story of the playwright’s experiences as a touring spoken word artist in the United States and Europe. Baggage will be staged at the United Solo Festival on October 17th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Studio Theatre at Theater Row, 410 West 42nd Street in NYC.

In this cathartic memoir, the playwright attempts to answer this question while exploring her need to avoid her troubled past through travel and self-destruction. Originally written as a healing exercise to cope with shame, Melissa Rose explores her own toxic behavior and the damage it creates when her baggage is left unchecked.

Baggage had its first stage performance on the West Coast in Eugene, Oregon. Since then has been featured in New York City at the Rogue Theater Festival and The One Festival in 2021 and at the Downtown Urban Arts Festival in 2020 where it received the award for Best Play.