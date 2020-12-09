Apollo Theater Education Presents ARETHA! As Part of the Live Wire Series

On Tuesday, December 15, The Apollo Theater Education Program's Live Wire series will continue to honor iconic artists who have impacted arts and culture, paying tribute to the Queen of Soul and Apollo Legend Aretha Franklin.

Writer and cultural critic Emily Lordi will lead a discussion celebrating Franklin and the understudied subject of her musicianship, along with nationally-renowned experts on the history, development, and cultural meaning of African American music. Panelists include Professor Fredara Hadley, DJ Lynnée Denise, and Professor Portia Maultsby.

As the initiator of a cultural revolution and one of the most charted women in music history, Aretha Franklin's impact is truly immeasurable. From her gospel singing roots to GRAMMY Award wins, this panel explores the genius and beloved voice that captured America.

The program is part of the Apollo's all-digital fall season. As a non-profit organization, the Apollo depends on the generous funding from donors, foundations, and the community at large. Please consider donating to the Apollo Theater in support of these free virtual programs. To do so, please visit https://www.apollotheater.org/donate.

DETAILS:

WHERE: The Apollo Live Wire programs will stream live on the Apollo Digital Stage (https://www.apollotheater.org/digitalstage/) and the Apollo's Facebook page. Following the livestream, recordings of the events will be accessible on the Apollo Digital Stage. To RSVP for this free program, visit

https://www.apollotheater.org/event/apollo-live-wire-aretha/



WHEN: Tuesday, December 15 at 6:30 pm ET