Actors Studio Drama School MFA Alumni Return to Alma Mater for the First Opening of the Repertory Season Since Spring 2019

Pace University's Actors Studio Drama School Master of Fine Arts Program today announced the return of its emblematic Repertory Season featuring the acting, directing, and playwriting Class of 2020 with five consecutive weeks of live performances, beginning Oct. 20, 2021.

As the arts and entertainment industry resumes live performance, the ASDS Repertory Theater in lower Manhattan reopens for the first time since April 2019 and welcomes in-person audiences at 70% capacity. The venue will follow industry standards as well as New York State and local COVID-19 safety protocols.

"This is a thrilling moment of colossal significance with an unprecedented level of collective engagement. Our alumni's passion, talent, training, and dedication will be in full display. They have great stories to tell, and we look forward to our audiences returning to see them," says Cosmin Chivu, chair, Actors Studio Drama School MFA program.

"We are delighted that our talented MFA alumni will be back on stage in front of live audiences after a two-season hiatus. The Repertory Season is an exciting culmination of their training in the program and something we eagerly anticipate at Pace University," says Bette Kirschstein, PhD, associate dean, Dyson College of Arts and Sciences.

The five-week Repertory Season consists of ten productions directed by ASDS alumni Jessica Francis Fichter, Sarah Lang, and Amy Woschnik and includes four original plays by ASDS alumni Brett Goldberg, Joris De Graaf, Jay Gulotta, and Timothy Nolan.

The Acting Company features ASDS alumni Elisa Alemparte, Myrna Dahdah, Delaney Duquesne, Zachary Glassman, Jimena Herrero, Rose Kanj, Brenden MacDonald, John McPhee, Jamie P, Samuel Pygatt, Dan Pavacic, Chip Rybak, Lillie Ricciardi, Clara Tristan, Jessica Washington.

The creative team includes Set Designer Shawn Lewis; Projections Designer Yana Birÿkova;

Sound Designer Sean Hagerty; Lighting Designer Ethan Steimal; Costume Designer David "DW" Withrow; Props Supervisor Mecca McDonald; and Costume Designer Jennifer Paar. The General Management company is Brierpatch Productions.

The Repertory's production schedule is as follows:

To reserve your seat and for more information visit www.ASDSRepSeason.com.

View the full schedule here.