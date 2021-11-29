AROUND THE SUN Sets YouTube Premiere Starring Vincent Pastore and Brad Forenza

Around the Sun, an episodic audio drama created via remote technology throughout the pandemic, will drop its singular audio-video episode as a YouTube premiere on Tuesday November 30 at 9pm EST.

Tune in below:

The self-contained audio-video episode stars SAG Award winner Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos, Bullets Over Broadway, Chicago) as a night-shift janitor at what appears to be the Museum of Natural History. It costars series creator Brad Forenza as a wayward patron. But will they find peace among the dinosaurs?

"I love working with Brad Forenza on all his projects. He's a great talent," notes Pastore.

"I can only hope that Mr. Pastore is aware of my gratitude for his empowerment of both me and this episode," says Forenza. "In a scene that celebrates fathers and sons, let's consider this an inspired 'moment in the Woods.'"

The YouTube premiere is preceded by a behind-the-scenes interview with Lite FM's Christine Nagy (Tony n' Tina's Wedding), who starred in an earlier episode of the series. "The economy of these vignettes only enhances their capacity to enlighten and entertain," Nagy observes. "Each scene is bursting with dramatic potential, and the folly of human conceits."

Nagy, Pastore, and Forenza join an ensemble of stars that includes: David Alan Basche (The Exes), Joanna Bonaro (Good 'n Screwed), Dolores Catania (RHONJ), François Clemmons (Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Veanne Cox (Company), David LaRosa (Clandestine), Marsha Mason (Chapter Two), Austin Pendleton (The Minutes), Alysia Reiner (Orange is the New Black), Sally Struthers (Gilmore Girls), Maureen Van Zandt (The Sopranos), BD Wong (Nora from Queens), and Ryan Wotherspoon (Fogg)... all playing New Yorkers, yearning to connect.

Around the Sun (#AroundTheSunPodcast) is a Best Version of Yourself production, created by Brad Forenza, co-produced by Suzanne Ordas Curry (Equity) and Brian Dashew (Breaking Points). New episodes drop every Wednesday via the Broadway Podcast Network and "wherever you listen to podcasts." For more information, please visit: BPN.FM/AroundTheSun