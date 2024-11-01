AMT Theater to Partner With Instituto de Desarrollo Artistico to Bring Guadalajara Students to New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AMT Theater will once again join forces with the Instituto de Desarrollo Artistico (The Artistic Development Institute or I.D.E.A) to provide musical theater students the opportunity to travel from Guadalajara, Mexico to New York City and experience theater making in the Big Apple, November 7th through November 11th. This will be the third year for the alliance.

The two organizations share a common objective to erase borders and develop young actors and actresses for the growth of a more inclusive industry and the fulfillment of dreams. The teenagers will have the opportunity to see Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, work alongside professionals in the theater district, learn how to audition and navigate the complex theatrical landscape of the city. They will also get the grand experience of performing on a New York City stage, utilizing the new AMT Theater at 354 West 45th Street. https://www.amttheater.org/the-nyc-experience

From actors, directors, and producers to sound technicians and costume designers, AMT has partnered with talented professionals deeply dedicated to their craft, in the beautiful city of Guadalajara, in Mexico. In 2009, AMT Theater committed to establishing partnerships with these Mexican artists, allowing the theater to take its shows to Spanish-speaking audiences and finding great success in doing so. AMT now aims to magnify those partnerships, creating new and exciting opportunities both in the United States and Mexico, utilizing the new AMT theater as a shared home, and working in tandem to build bridges through theater making.

IDEA has the strong belief that the future generations need to be in touch with the

performing arts, since these are paramount for the progress towards proper human behavior and social sensitivity.

AMT Theater shares this belief, and serves as a regional theater right in the heart of Manhattan's theater district; creating new shows and new musicals, doing children's theater, cabaret, festivals, readings and more. It is a haven for actors, writers, directors, technicians, stagehands and audiences, and seeks to create exciting new work and become an integral piece of the Broadway community.

Comments