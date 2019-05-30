59E59 Theaters Announces The Line Up For The 2019 EAST TO EDINBURGH Festival

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) announces the 2019 line up for the annual EAST TO EDINBURGH festival. EAST TO EDINBURGH begins on Tuesday, July 9 for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 28. The performance schedule varies. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues). Tickets to each EAST TO EDINBURGH show are $15 ($12 for 59E59 Members). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org.

Created as a way to help shows get on their feet before flying off to Scotland for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (the largest arts festival in the world), EAST TO EDINBURGH simulates the same production constraints that all shows experience during the Fringe, while giving companies a clean, comfortable, and nurturing space to fine-tune their productions. This year's whirlwind festival features thirteen adventurous productions from around New York and across the US.

The 2019 EAST TO EDINBURGH line up is:

July 9 & 11 at 6:30 PM, July 10 at 8:30 PMI'M COMING written and performed by Molly Brenner, directed by Joanna Simmons

Molly finally had an orgasm. What's her secret? The answers may surprise you! I'M COMING chronicles comedian Molly Brenner's long, infuriating and ultimately empowering journey to the Big O. It is an honest, sex-positive, and unnervingly funny take on pleasure and the ever-elusive female orgasm. "Enlightening" and "boldly personal" (TheaterInTheNow.com).

In Outside Time, there is no death, only leaving. Chrysanthemums are sentient beings, wells open worlds, and an unlikely trio teams up to face their myths. In this elemental quest of music, grief and growth, three women brave the unknown to reconcile big change with the help of Walt Whitman . A new play what weaves original music, puppetry, and a bit of magic.

July 10 at 6:30 PM; July 14 & 21 at 7:30 PMTHE PRESENTED written and performed by Chris Davis , directed by Mary Tuomanen

Writer/performer Chris Davis , called "the Spalding Gray of Philly" (Cameron Kelsall, Broad Street Review), examines the issues facing many theater artists today in a fun and hilarious 50-minute show that will make you never want to pursue a career in the arts ever again.

July 12 & 24 at 6:30 PM; July 20, 21 & 27 at 2:30 PM; July 23 at 8:30 PMHELLO, DADDY! written, directed and performed by Sam Morrison

Featured in The New York Times and Time Out, Morrison is a master at finding hilarity in the awkward adventures of being a closeted gay man...who wants to have sex with your dad. This 24-year-old stand up prepares to debut a hilarious and deeply uncomfortable queer coming of age story.

July 13 at 2:30 PM, July 14 at 2:30 PM & 4:30 PMI AM written and directed by Stacy Lynn Gould, music and lyrics by Lauren HendonWith Margot Dale, Lauren Hendon, Aleksandr Krapivkin, Amber Lageman, and Courtney Megaro

What if you could meet your inner demons? Delve into a woman's mind and watch her demons fight for power over the light.

July 13 at 4:30 PM; July 20 at 6:30 PM; July 26 at 8:30 PMI'M JUST KIDNEYING written and performed by Amanda Nicastro, directed by Frankie Johnson and Geoff Grimwood

Amanda donated her kidney! And saved two lives! What? From carrying her urine on the NYC subway to enduring needle-happy nurses to passing resounding farts, this whimsical comedy questions what it takes to be a "hero."

July 13 at 6:30 PM; July 20 at 8:30 PM; July 28 at 7:30 PMMADAME KOMONDOR WILL SEE YOU NOW written and performed by Krista Komondor, directed by Ed Malone

Treat yourself to a one-night stand with Love and Men's Health SEXpert Madame Komondor!Sit back, relax, get your mind into gutter as this lovechild of Dr. Ruth and Lenny Bruce whips you into hysterics and leaves you begging for more.

July 13, 18 & 27 at 8:30 PMHETAIRA written by Allie Jessing, directed by Kaitlyn SchirardWith Allie Jessing and Steph BabirakProduced by Volva Productions

What do Socrates, Galileo, and Mozart have in common? Aspasia. A muse for millennia, Hetaira is here to entrance you with a cabaret that is sure to entertain, allure, and inspire.

July 16 & 17 at 6:30 PM; July 27 & 28 at 4:30 PMSTATIC written and performed by Daniel Amedee and Conor Kelly O'BrienProduced by New Vintage Ensemble

STATIC is a hybrid theater / live concert production that tells the story of a son using music as a means to cope with losing his father to dementia.

July 16, 19 & 24 at 8:30 PMAGATHA IS MISSING! written and performed by Prudence Wright Holmes

Ace Detective, Miss Clarissa Marbles has arrived to solve the mysterious disappearance of the famous mystery writer, Agatha Christie and she will not rest until she finds out whodunnit.

July 17 at 8:30 PM; July 18 & 19 at 6:30 PM; July 20 & 21 at 4:30 PMVOICE OF AUTHORITY written and performed by Dean Temple, directed by Carol Lee SirugoProduced by Drake Creative

When Dean goes to work for his rich uncle, he thinks he's got it made. But now his uncle has disappeared and the US Department of Justice is after Dean for $19 million he doesn't have. What he needs is a lawyer. What he finds is a ballet dancer. The true story of turning a complete catastrophe into a pretty damn good musical number. Winner, Best of Fest Award, Pittsburgh Fringe Festival 2018

July 23 & 25 at 6:30 PMHITLER'S TASTERS written by Michelle Kholos Brooks, directed by Sarah Norris With Hallie Griffin, MaryKathryn Kopp, Kaitlin Paige Longoria, and Hannah Mae Sturges Produced by New Light Theater Project

A dark comedy about the young women who had the "honor" of being Adolph Hitler's food tasters. Based on true events, Hitler's Tasters explores the way girls navigate sexuality, friendship, patriotism, and poison during the Third Reich.

July 25 at 8:30 PM; July 26 & 27 at 6:30 PMMONICA: THIS PLAY IS NOT ABOUT MONICA LEWINKSY written by Dianne Nora, directed by Hannah Tova WolffWith Jack Collard Caroline Kinsolving , Martín Solá, and Rafe TerrizziProduced by Via Brooklyn





Sex. Scandal. Secrets. Monica traverses infamy and intimacy as she reclaims a life beyond the media's watchful eye.