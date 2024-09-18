3 KIDNEYS NO COLON Comes to Caveat Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a successful run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Dave Piontkowski is bringing his groundbreaking comedy show, 3 Kidneys No Colon, to Caveat on October 3rd at 7pm!

3 Kidneys No Colon is a show detailing the medical diaries (or rather…diarrheas) of Dave who suffers from chronic kidney disease and ulcerative colitis. The show itself is a humorous look at life dealing with major illnesses and surgeries.

In his one-man show, Dave breaks down barriers of chronic health conditions, and sheds light on the day-to-day for people with autoimmune diseases through jokes, storytelling, and a dash of humanity.

He infuses humor into the highs and lows of his health journey battling ulcerative colitis and chronic kidney disease, while discovering the resilience of the human spirit.

By sharing his trauma and laughing at some of the worst moments of his life, Dave has shown others that there is light at the end of the tunnel and how all of this has changed his life.

