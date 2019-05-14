Wheelhouse Theater Company's LIFE SUCKS. to Make Off-Broadway Transfer

Wheelhouse Theater Company has announced today that the critically acclaimed production of Life Sucks. by Aaron Posner, which recently concluded its NY Premiere run at The Wild Project, will transfer to the Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) this summer. Directed by Drama Desk nominee Jeff Wise, Life Sucks. will begin performances on Tuesday, June 4th and will open on Sunday, June 16th for a fourteen-week limited engagement through Sunday, September 1.

Tickets for the Off-Broadway production are now available by calling Telecharge at 800-447-7400, online at www.telecharge.com or in person at the Acorn Theatre box office.

The cast of Life Sucks. will feature Kevin Isola as Vanya, Nadia Bowers as Ella, Kimberly Chatterjee as Sonia, Barbara Kingsley as Babs, Stacey Linnartz as Pickles, Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton as The Professor, and Michael Schantz as Dr. Aster.

It's Chekhov without the birch trees. After taking aim at The Seagull with his "explosive" Stupid F*cking Bird, Aaron Posner is back with an irreverent contemporary remix of Uncle Vanya. Egos clash, hearts hunger, and souls cry out for meaning in this raw and hilarious reimagining of Chekhov's timeless classic, which received its New York premiere by the red-hot Wheelhouse Theater Company (Happy Birthday, Wanda June). Life staggers. Life confounds. Life is beautiful. And LIFE SUCKS.

Life Sucks. was first produced by Theater J at the Aaron and Cecile Goldman Theater in Washington, D.C. Wheelhouse's production will feature scenic design by Brittany Vasta, costume design by Christopher Metzger, lighting design by Drew Florida, sound design by Mark Van Hare, and prop design by Deb Gaouette. The Production Stage Manager is Caitlin O'Rouke, and the Executive Producer/General Manager is Visceral Entertainment - Michael Chase Gosselin & Tim Sulka.





