U.S. Premiere Of BODY COUNT Begins at SoHo Playhouse

Previews are underway for the U.S. premiere of BODY COUNT, the award-winning solo show written and performed by Issy Knowles (creator of MODEL BEHAVIOUR, Deadline's 'British Writing Stars to Watch'). After a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe the show comes to SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam St.), running March 3 - 29 for 21 performances. Opening night is March 5.

The Off-Broadway limited engagement is directed by Alice Wordsworth and part of SoHo Playhouse's 2026 International Fringe Encore Series. A Sit-Up Award winner and Popcorn Award nominee, the show also garnered multiple five-star reviews.

Following in the footsteps of the content creators before her, Pollie is an OnlyFans star determined to catapult herself to stratospheric fame with her most extreme stunt yet: sleeping with 1,000 of her subscribers.

Over the last year we've witnessed a cultural shift: sex work has become a competitive sport. As OnlyFans creators performing extreme stunts have dominated our headlines, women claiming to have slept with 100 to 1,000 men in under 12 hours have divided liberal feminists all over the world. The internet hasn't stopped talking about it since.

Is this the doomsday of extremist, capitalist porn? Are competitive OnlyFans models setting feminism back by behaving exactly as the worst kind of men desire? Or is the moral uproar led by pearl-clutching kink-shamers who have no place in the new era of radical sex positivity? BODY COUNT zeroes in on this cultural shift to explore whether it's ever truly possible to separate emotion from sex.

As part of the Sit-Up Awards, Emma-Louise Boynton (writer, TedX speaker, journalist and founder of the award-winning, sell-out live event series and podcast Sex Talks) will be hosting three post-show-talks at SoHo Playhouse on Saturday, March 14 at 3pm, Monday, March 16 at 9pm, and Tuesday, March 17 at 7pm. Joined by guests such as the author of LOST BOYS and MY PERSONAL JOURNEY THROUGH THE MANOSPEHERE writer James Bloodworth, among other exciting guests. Visit the website for the latest details.

The Edinburgh production was originally directed by Mimi Pattinson, and is now being directed by Alice Wordsworth.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. The show contains sexual content - for adults 18+ only. Run time is one hour. Tickets to all shows are $45.50 (includes fees). Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis.