Video: Building the Set For TABLE 17 at MCC Theater

An all new video has been released showing behind the scenes of building the immersive set of TABLE 17. Check out the video here!
The World Premiere of MCC Theater's Table 17 by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston has been extended for an additional week. Previously extended through September 22, Table 17 will now play through Sunday September 29 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.
If your ex wanted to meet up again, would you? Previously engaged, Jada and Dallas reunite for dinner to hash out the good, the bad, and the ugly from their romantic past. Despite the intrusion of sassy waiters, complicated memories, and their best efforts to keep things casual, the estranged couple find themselves cornered by the truth. From playwright Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits) and director Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), this world premiere play is a hilarious and sweet open letter to love found, lost, and possibly reignited.
The cast of Table 17 includes Biko Eisen-Martin (MCC’s soft), Michael Rishawn (Ain’t No Mo’), and Tony Award® winner Kara Young (MCC’s All the Natalie Portmans, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, Clyde’s, The Cost of Living).
Table 17 features scenic design by two-time Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (Caroline, or Change), costume design by Devario D. Simmons (MCC’s Bees & Honey), lighting design by four-time Tony Award® nominee Ben Stanton (The Notebook), sound design by Christopher Darbassie (The Apiary), wig design by Tony Award® winner Nikiya Mathis (MCC’s Nollywood Dreams), and makeup design by Earon Chew Nealey (Fat Ham). Andrew Diaz (Illinoise) is the Props Supervisor, Tre Matthews (The Return of Young Boy) is the Composer, and Ann James (Pass Over) is the Intimacy Coordinator. Shiku Thuo is the Production Stage Manager.
The performance schedule for Table 17 is as follows: Tuesday-Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8; Saturdays at 4:30pm & 8:30pm; Sundays at 3pm. There will be additional performances on Friday August 30 at 4pm,Thursday September 5 at 3pm and Sunday September 15 at 7pm. The Saturday August 31 performances will be at 4:30pm & 8:30pm, the Tuesday September 10 performance will be at 8pm, and the Friday September 21 performance will be at 3pm.
