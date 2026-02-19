J. Harrison Ghee, Natalie Venetia Belcon, and More to Present at Artios Awards in NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casting Society has revealed the presenters for the 41st Annual Artios Awards, which will take place on Thursday February 26, 2026 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, and One Moorgate Place in London. See the list of nominess for the 41st annual Artios Awards HERE!

The New York ceremony, hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller (“Somebody Somewhere”), will include presenters Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club), Zach Cherry (“Severance”), Sepideh Moafi (Blackbird), Tony Award winner Francis Jue (Yellow Face), Carmen Ejogo (“The Penguin”), Li Jun Li (Sinners), Luke Manley (Marty Supreme), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”), Tony Vlachos (“Survivor”) and Zoë Winters (Materialists). The Marion Dougherty NY Apple Award will be presented to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS by Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) and the NY Associate Spotlight Award will be presented by Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like it Hot).

The Los Angeles ceremony, hosted by Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”), will include presenters Francois Arnaud (“Heated Rivalry”), Garret Caillouet (“The Circle”), Supriya Ganesh (“The Pitt”), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden (“Murder in a Small Town”), Sam Jaeger (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”), Skye P. Marshall (“Matlock”), Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin (CODA), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (“The Studio”) and Academy Award nominee Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners). Also at the Los Angeles ceremony, actor Milo Manheim (Disney’s Zombies franchise) will present the Lynn Stalmaster Award For Career Achievement to Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. Comedian Matt Friend and “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick will present the Hoyt Bowers Award to casting director Julie Ashton.

In London, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”) will serve as host of the ceremony. Presenters include Jade Croot (“Rabbit Trap”), Ebada Hassan (“Brides”), Polly Maberly (“Odyssey’), Tegan-Mia Stanley Rhoads (“Lollipop”), Posy Sterling (“Lollipop”), Connor Tompkins (“The Son and the Sea”) and Jonah West (“The Son and the Sea”). That evening, Hannah Jones (“What it Feels Like for A Girl”) will present GAP Workshops with the Global Impact Award and Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”) will present casting director Kate Rhodes James with the Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting.