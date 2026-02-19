Rebecca Jimenez, Ben Beckley and More to Star in INDIAN PRINCESSES Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Atlantic Theater Company and Rattlestick Theater have revealed the cast for the Off-Broadway debut of Indian Princesses written by Eliana Theologides Rodriguez (Off-Broadway debut) and directed by Miranda Cornell (Off-Broadway debut).

The cast of Indian Princesses will feature Ben Beckley (The Seat Of Our Pants), Anissa Marie Griego (1776 National Tour), Rebecca Jimenez (The Other Americans), Greg Keller (Yellow Face), Serenity Mariana (Peter Pan National Tour), Pete Simpson (Infinite Life), Lark White (Grief Camp), Haley Wong (The Welkin), and Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Sideman).

Indian Princesses begins performances on Thursday, April 30th and opens on Tuesday, May 19th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 7th.

In the summer of 2008, five young girls of color and their white fathers attend a program designed to bond families through handmade activities, camp-like adventures, and a heavy dose of cultural appropriation. But where can these girls turn when the program sparks questions that their fathers are unable – or unwilling – to answer? Inspired by the playwright's experiences in a father-daughter program of the same name, Indian Princesses is a tender satire that explores the stories we tell, the histories we omit, and the truths that live inside us, waiting to come out.