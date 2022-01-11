Tickets on Sale Now for Art Lab's THE MUSE SESSIONS

Tickets are on sale now for Art Lab's The Muse Sessions, the premiere of a unique concert series about inspiration and the creative process and the role of the muse in some of the world's most beloved works of art. The Muse Sessions will be presented at Florence Gould Hall (55 East 59th Street) for one night only on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 8:00 pm.

Tickets are $35 (including a $1 facility fee) and can be purchased in person at the Florence Gould Hall box office, online at www.ticketmaster.com , or by clicking HERE . The Muse Sessions will run 60 minutes with no intermission.

This show is the first installment in a series conceived by producer Meg Fofonoff of Art Lab. Future evenings will focus on the lives and work of individual artists including Marc Chagall, Suzanne Valadon, Pablo Picasso, Auguste Renoir and more. Details on future performances of The Muse Sessions will be announced soon.