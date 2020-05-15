TheaterWorksUSA Launches New Education Initiative TheaterWorksUSAcademy

TheaterWorksUSA has adapted to this current situation in a way that will benefit young audiences around the country now and for the future, with the creation and launch of TheaterWorksUSAcademy. This Academy is a new educational space for children, young professionals, and familiesa??that is designed to, like TheaterWorksUSA's live performances: build community, foster creativity, encourage literacy, and instill a love for theater arts.a??

TheaterWorksUSAcademy begins classes on May 21. Registration is open now.

For more information ona??TWUSAcademy, please visit:a??www.twusa.org/academya??or contact academy@twusa.org.

"For years, we have been discussing how we coulda??deepena??our relationship with the millions ofa??young peoplea??our productionsa??servea??each year.a??TheaterWorksUSAcademy is an excitinga??step towardsa??thata??deeper relationshipa??as well as an opportunity toa??expand oura??reach and foster a love for theater in even more communities. Until we can gather safely again in person, wea??are determined to do what we can to keep theatera??present in the lives of young people and families."a??a?? -a??Michael Harrington,a??TheaterWorksUSAa??Managing Directora??

"Young people are craving connection and desperate to express themselves. This Academy is another step towards a world TheaterWorksUSA imagines where everyone can experience exceptional theater that gives rising generations a reason to look up and explore with optimism the full potential of their personal and communal identities. This is a perfect time to go virtual."a??-a??Barbara Pasternack,a??TheaterWorksUSA Artistic Director

TWUSAcademy will launch with its first session of Master Classes includesa??Broadway luminaries and TheaterWorksUSA alumni including Stephen Bracketta??(Be More Chill, A Strange Loop, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical),a?? Kimberlya??Grigsbya??(To Kill a Mockingbird, Head over Heels, Spring Awakening),a??Joea??Iconisa??(Be More Chill), Judy Kuhna??(Fun Home, Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me),a??Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Disney'sa??Frozen, Frozen 2, In Transit), Bobby Lopeza??(Disney'sa??Frozen, Frozen 2, Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon), Donna Murphya??(The King and I, Wonderful Town),a??Rob Rokickia??(The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), and Jerry Zaksa??(Mrs. Doubtfire, The Music Man, Hello, Dolly!).

TWUSAcademy will also offer multi-week classes for all ages, with subjects ranging from creative drama to songwriting to audition preparation. a??

Make aa??Story!,a??a classa??for elementary-aged students to explore how to use story elements from their favorite books to create an original play.a??This coursea??extends from TWUSA'sa??exceptional success in adapting popular children's literature, includinga??Pete the Cat,a??Dragons Love Tacos,a??Junie B. Jones,a??anda??Dog Mana??into plays and musicals that have delighted millions.a??

a??

TWUSA: On Broadway, a class for young artists who are eager to immerse themselves in the magic of Broadway musicals, including TWUSA's owna??The Lightning Thief: The Percya??Jackson Musical.a??Students will learn about the theater-making process while learning songs, exploring movement styles, anda??even meeting some of the artists from Broadway musicals created by TWUSA alumni.a??a??

a??

Musical theater artists ages 13+a??can enroll in intensive skill-building courses such as:a??a??

Audition Success,a??a classa??designed to help thespians, amateurs, and professionals alike,a??demystify the audition process and sharpen their audition technique.a??a??

Songwriting, through individualized instructiona??using examples from musical theater and pop music each student will learn the craft - and actually write - an original song.a??

DIY: Familya??Musicals!,a??willa??lead the entire family through the process of adapting your favorite story into a performance and recording under the guidance of a TWUSA professional theater director.

In addition to the Master Classes and multi-week programming, TWUSAcademy is developing tools and programs that can be utilized by their extensive network of school and performing arts venue partners.a??These programs will help supplement curriculum and help teachers bring theater and the social-emotional benefits that accompanya??ita??into their virtual classroom. They are also developing tools, including original musicals created specifically for this time, for regional performing arts centers who are seeking to create virtual musical theater summer camps for their local communities.

To register or for more information ona??TWUSAcademy, please visit:a??www.twusa.org/academya??or contact academy@twusa.org.





