The Tank to Present THE TANK FOREVER! 21 GALA in May

The Tank Forever! 21 Gala will honor Producer Hub, which has been a partner with The Tank to provide fiscal sponsorship for independent artists and producers. The Gala will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, beginning at 6pm at The Tank’s home at 312 W. 36th Street, across both the first-floor theaters and The Tank’s sixth floor studio spaces, The Attic. The Tank Forever! 21 Gala will be hosted by Chris Murphy (Rough Trade).

Incubated by Octopus Theatricals since 2018 and launched as a virtual platform in 2020 to provide artists with critical support during the pandemic, Producer Hub is a connective space for independent producers and artists. Their mission is to provide producers, at every level, with the community, mentorship, education, and resources to create work, realize their full potential, and make lasting contributions to the performing arts field.

Since 2020, Producer Hub has partnered with The Tank to provide fiscal sponsorship for independent producers and organizations. Together, Producer Hub and The Tank have supported dozens of artists, enabling them to fundraise and access grant opportunities without the exclusionary burden of traditional 501c3 status. In 2023 alone, the partnership facilitated over $7 million in funding.

As Producer Hub graduates into their own 501c3 status, The Tank is thrilled to honor their pioneering work breaking down the institutional barriers independent artists face.

“We’re so proud to look back on this meaningful partnership with our friends at Producer Hub–and to cheer them on as they launch their next chapter and continue to chart a more connected, just, and vibrant future for the field.”

With new artists coming through their doors every day, The Tank is forever young, and The Tank Forever! 21 gala promises to transport you to a world of perpetual youth. Picture this: an evening where sophistication meets spontaneity, where elegance mingles with the carefree spirit of college days. Opulence unravels into youthful nostalgia as The Tank Society Formal gives way to our 21st birthday party. Pomp, circumstance, and ping pong balls, like the best college parties.

The evening will begin with The Tank Society Formal, featuring cocktail hour, a dinner, and performances celebrating both Producer Hub and Tank artists. The evening will then turn into The Tank’s 21st Birthday Party featuring games, bites, and a silent auction.

Food will be provided by Jenn de la Vega of RANDWICHES, an award-winning experimental caterer based in Brooklyn, NY. Jenn authored and styled her debut cookbook Showdown: Comfort Food, Chili & BBQ, and has recently collaborated on cookbooks by Von Diaz, Justine Doiron, and Tuệ Nguyễn aka @TwayDaBae. Jenn has built a unique culinary practice mashing up experiential with visual art and food through residencies at TASTE Cooking, Babycastles Gallery, and Kickstarter. Her kaleidoscopic recipes appear on Food52, Thrillist, Yummly, and Wine Enthusiast. Jenn’s Gala menu will feature Allwell Greens, Jalapa Jar salsa, Solid Wiggles reimagined jello, and Heatonist hot sauce.

A silent auction featuring items from Zakuska Vodka, Brooklyn Cyclones, Soulcycle, Body and Pole, BLU33 Rooftop, Watch What Happens Live, and more will be available to bid on in person and online.

The Tank Forever! 21 Benefit Committee includes Molly FitzMaurice, Johnny G. Lloyd, Meghan Finn, Justin Krebs, Anthony Sunga, Patrick Rousseau, Jenn de la Vega, Danielle King, Eric Krebs, JJ Lind, Josh Luxenberg, Emily Perkins-Margolin, Tiffany Rea-Fisher, Jill Rousseau, and Rachel Schweitzer. The Gala Producer is Clara Livingston.

Tickets range from $85 - $5,000. Tickets may be purchased at tankforever21.org. Please email development@thetanknyc.org or call 212.563.6269 with questions.