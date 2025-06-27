The 24 Hour Plays Reveals Company for The 24 Hour Plays Nationals in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 24 Hour Plays revealed this year's company for The 24 Hour Plays Nationals in NYC. As previously announced, Nationals NYC will take place July 9-13 in partnership with Pace University's Sands College of the Performing Arts and will present its inaugural Los Angeles cohort in January 2026.

The 24 Hour Plays Nationals are a free, rigorous professional intensive for early-career theater artists. A group of emerging actors, directors, playwrights, composers, producers, designers and stage managers will engage in workshops, master classes, industry panel discussions, and more, culminating in their own Off-Broadway production of The 24 Hour Plays at Classic Stage's Lynn F Angelson Theater.

The Nationals NYC 2025 company will include actors Allison Ye, Eli Wassertzug, Fatou Thiam, Finley Daniel, Genevieve Maiden, Gianna Milici, Jonathan Lewis, Kealani Petito, Marvelyn Ramirez, Michael K. Greene, Natasha Partnoy, Niraj Nair, Richard Diamond, Saidie Stone, Sami DeVries, and Tudor Rico; directors Mayah Lourdes Burke, Rhys Luke, Tessa Bagby, and Vivian Farahani; playwrights Alex Beige, D.A. Mindell, Drew Woodson, and Nina Kissinger; composer Abby Rooney; producers Beth Slade and Ian Michael Ryan; stage managers Emma Skinner, Liz Hetzel, Rose Tablizo, and Sarah Hasson; and designers Ari Cleveland, Sam Bessler, Seth Mazlin, Sofie Daley and Tierney Ailish. The 24 Hour Plays Nationals are spearheaded by program directors Jake Beckhard and Serena Berman.

Participants will engage in workshops and panel discussions with professionals from across the industry. Previous panelists have included Will Arbery, Annie Baker, Jocelyn Bioh, Ato Blankson-Wood, Isabella Byrd, Michael Cassara, Rachel Chavkin, Claire Danes, dots, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Ryan J. Haddad, J. Holtham, Lucas Hnath, Marin Ireland, Russell G. Jones, Julia Jordan, Hansol Jung, Thomas Kail, T.R. Knight, David Krumholtz, Warren Leight, David Lindsay-Abaire, Sarah Lunnie, Martyna Majok, Aasif Mandvi, Victor Malana Maog, Lou Moreno, Bruce Norris, Denis O'Hare, Austin Pendleton, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Christopher Shinn, Leigh Silverman, Rachel Sussman, Liesl Tommy and many more.

The 24 Hour Plays Nationals will be presented on Sunday, July 13 at Classic Stage's Lynn F. Angelson Theatre at 7PM and 9PM. Tickets will go on sale soon - visit www.24hourplays.org/nationals to sign up for pre-sale.

