Photos: Emmy Winner Cady McClain Stars In THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE

Axial Theatre and JCS Theater Company in association with the Oberon Theatre Ensemble, Fortify.Space, Michael Howard Studios and Good Juju Industries are presenting the world premiere of Jake Shore's THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE at The Chain Theatre as part of the Factory Series. See photos here!

It runs November 29 – December 21 with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM with additional performances Wed 12/17 at 7:30pm & Fri 12/19 at 2pm.

THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE is a new work exploring sex, friendship, addiction, and the cost of ambition.

When a photographer betrays her closest friend by displaying an intimate, revealing photograph in a prestigious Chelsea gallery, the fallout spirals into a deadly web of infidelity and violence. THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE is a thrilling and urgent exploration of art, consent, and the price of privacy—asking whether wealth and power grant license to destroy lives without consequence.

Directed by Paul Smithyman, THE SLIDE IS THE NEGATIVE stars three-time Emmy Award winner Cady McClain (All My Children, As the World Turns, Days of Our Lives), Brad Fryman (Orson’s Shadow) and Ryan Tramont (Christopher Stetson Boal’s Crazy for the Dog) and Sophie Moshofsky (Scarlet Winter on Apple+ and cult hit The Hunted: NYCSS). The production features costumes by Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (Dear Evan Hansen, Indecent, If/Then, Jagged Little Pill), lighting by Yang Yu (Cracked Open), sound design by Zoe Stanton-Savitz (Con), set by Paul Smithyman, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler (Hot Wing King, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) and stage management by Samantha L. Robbins (Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares).