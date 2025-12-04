Marina Celander, Cindy Cheung and More to Star in MEAT SUIT at Second Stage Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The complete cast has been revealed for Aya Ogawa’s MEAT SUIT, or the shitshow of motherhood. The Off-Broadway premiere production is part of Second Stage Theater’s 47th Season, the first under the leadership of Artistic Director Evan Cabnet and Executive Director Adam Siegel.

The company will feature Marina Celander (Mermaid’s Howl), Cindy Cheung (Laowang, Bus Stop, The Antiquities), Robyn Kerr (The Great Society, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Lucille Lortel nominee Maureen Sebastian (The Best We Could, Lonely, I’m Not), and Liz Wisan (Other Desert Cities, Gloria: A Life).

MEAT SUIT, or the shitshow of motherhood will begin previews February 11th and officially open on February 25th on the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

ABOUT MEAT SUIT, or the shitshow of motherhood

MEAT SUIT, or the shitshow of motherhood, written and directed by Aya Ogawa, is a gloriously genre-defying theatrical carnival that plunges audiences into the raw, hilarious chaos of being a mom. Performed by mothers for mothers, or those who love mothers, or simply those who have mothers, this play blends bouffon-inspired physicality, sharp satire, original songs, and total absurdity. Beneath the bedlam and humor, MEAT SUIT confronts a deeper theme: how every birth triggers quiet deaths—the mother’s autonomy, sense of self, and personal desire—and whether anything of the person she was survives. Come laugh, cringe, and cry through the unfiltered mess no one warned you about.

MEAT SUIT will feature choreography by Catherine Galasso, scenic and costume design by Jian Jung, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew and Christina F. Tang, sound design by Megumi Katayama, and original music and lyrics by Leyna Marika Papach. Casting is by Daniel Swee, CSA.