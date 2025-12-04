IN HONOR OF JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT to be Presented at Under the Radar

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York Theatre Workshop will present the New York premiere of In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat, created and performed by Roger Guenveur Smith (“All Rise”). Part of Under the Radar, In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat will begin performances in NYTW’s Fourth Street Theatre at New York Theatre Workshop on January 7, 2026, and will run through January 18, 2026.

Obie Award-winning actor, playwright, and director Roger Guenveur Smith presents an intimate one-man show honoring his friend and collaborator Jean-Michel Basquiat. Weaving personal stories and historical anecdotes with his improvisational performance style, Guenveur Smith explores the legacy of one of the most defining artists of the 20th century and his enduring impact.

Jean-Michel Basquiat and Roger Guenveur Smith met in Los Angeles, where Jean-Michel was painting in a Venice studio and Smith was rapping as “Hollywatts” on the fertile 1980s club scene. Smith’s politically charged soliloquies found their way onto Basquiat’s canvas, and Smith eventually created “Smiley,” the Basquiat-inspired artist/arsonist for Spike Lee’s classic Do the Right Thing.

In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat has been presented for retrospectives of the artist’s work at the Brooklyn Museum and MOCA Los Angeles, as well as an acclaimed run at St. Paul’s Penumbra Theatre. It features live sound design by Marc Anthony Thompson.

NYTW also announced today details for their For The Culture programming for In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Through their For The Culture Series (FTC), NYTW seeks to bridge the gap between the world we know and the world we are actively striving to build – where we harness the power of theatre to deepen human connections by learning and growing from the lived experiences of each other; connect through art, shared customs, traditions and heritage(s); and where we amplify artists and work by traditionally underrepresented groups or individuals, creating access to the Workshop for historically marginalized communities in order to build and sustain authentic relationships with our fellow community members and theatergoers.

For the Culture affinity events will be held on select dates and will include the following:

AfterWords: The Artistic Process of In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat – Thursday January 8

Join us after the performance for an intimate conversation with members of the creative team as they reflect on the world of In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat and the collaborative process behind bringing this story to the stage.

NYTW Night / Preshow Community Mixer – Thursday January 15, 7:30PM

Join us before the performance for a community-centered mixer celebrating the world and legacy of In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Grab a drink, meet fellow audience members, and connect with local artists, and NYTW neighbors.

AfterWords: Legacy, Lineage & the Stories We Carry – Thursday January 15

Stay after the performance for a reflective conversation with invited community voices as we explore the themes of legacy, lineage, and personal storytelling in In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Together we’ll discuss the ways art helps us make meaning of ancestry, memory, and the truths we inherit.

The performance schedule for In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat is as follows:

Week of January 5: Wednesday-Thursday at 8:30pm; Friday at 9pm; Saturday at 3pm & 6pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6pm.

Week of January 12: Tuesday-Friday at 9pm; Saturday at 1pm & 6pm; Sunday at 12pm.

