MY JOY IS HEAVY Full Creative Team Announced for New York Theatre Workshop World Premiere

New York Theatre Workshop has announced dates and ticket information for the world premiere of My Joy is Heavy, created and performed by Obie Award-winning duo & NYTW Usual Suspects The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Keep Going Songs), directed by Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).

Choreographed by Princess Grace Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Steph Paul (How to Defend Yourself) with music supervision by Obie Award winner Or Matias (Grey House), My Joy is Heavy will begin performances at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) on February 25, 2026, with opening night set for March 17, for a limited run through April 5, 2026.

My Joy is Heavy by Obie-winning duo & NYTW Usual Suspects The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Keep Going Songs) is a deeply personal portrait of a young family yearning for connection amidst the loss of a pregnancy in rural isolation. Surrounded by snow and wrapped in loneliness, they uncover the unexpected joys and humor that can emerge in the wake of loss. Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) directs with choreography by Princess Grace Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Steph Paul (How to Defend Yourself) and music supervision by Obie Award winner Or Matias (Grey House).

My Joy is Heavy will feature scenic design by Lee Jellinek (Marjorie Prime), costume design by Hahnji Jang (The Keep Going Songs), lighting design by Alan Edwards (Memnon), sound design by Nick Kourtides (Picnic at Hanging Rock), and video design by David Bengali (Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole). Alison Kopit (Dark Disabled Stories) serves as Access Dramaturg, with Sarah Lunnie (The Seat of Our Pants) as Dramaturg and Katie Girardot (Becoming Eve) as Production Stage Manager.

NYTW also announced today details for their For The Culture programming for My Joy is Heavy. Through their For The Culture Series (FTC), NYTW seeks to bridge the gap between the world we know and the world we are actively striving to build – where we harness the power of theatre to deepen human connections by learning and growing from the lived experiences of each other; connect through art, shared customs, traditions and heritage(s); and where we amplify artists and work by traditionally underrepresented groups or individuals, creating access to the Workshop for historically marginalized communities in order to build and sustain authentic relationships with our fellow community members and theatergoers.

For the Culture affinity events will be held on select dates and will include the following:

Community Day – Sunday March 1, 11:30AM - 1:00PM

Rod Rogers Dance Co (62 E 4th Street) and New York Theatre Workshop (83 E 4th Street)

Join us for a day of free family workshops exploring creativity, connection, and care in partnership with Rod Rogers Dance Co and NeuroArts Performance Lab. Through music, movement, storytelling, and hands-on artmaking, families of all ages will explore how art helps us heal, grow, and celebrate joy.

AfterWords: Designing the World of My Joy is Heavy – Wednesday March 4

Post-Show

After the show, join us for an exclusive behind-the-scenes conversation, where the visionary design team shares how they crafted the immersive world, mood, and visual storytelling of this heartfelt musical—an emotionally powerful journey through loss, resilience, and rediscovering joy.

AfterWords: The Role of Music in Resilience & Resistance – Thursday March 5 Post-Show

This panel explores the multifaceted role of music in human survival, particularly in communities that have faced oppression, displacement, or trauma. From spirituals sung in the fields to protest anthems in the streets, from chants in sacred spaces to deeply personal compositions of mourning and healing, music carries and transforms collective memory and emotional truth.

AfterWords: The Artistic Process of My Joy is Heavy – Wednesday March 11

Post-Show

Engage directly with the creative team as they share insider stories from rehearsals, answer your burning questions, and explore the profound themes of heartbreak, healing, and the unstoppable human spirit that make My Joy Is Heavy a truly unforgettable experience.

Open Salon: Joy, Grief, and Everything In Between Post-Show – Thursday March 12

This open salon invites poets, writers, and storytellers to explore the emotional landscape of the quiet sacrifices that shape our lives. Through verse, reflection, and shared experiences, we will honor the beauty and complexity of caring for others—and ourselves. Whether you come to share or simply to listen, you will find a circle of voices that hold space for joy, grief, and everything in between.

AfterWords: Self-Advocacy in the Medical Office –Wednesday March 18

Post-Show

Join experts and community voices for a conversation on self-advocacy in healthcare — how to speak up for yourself and your loved ones to get the care you deserve. Together, we'll explore ways to ask questions, make informed decisions, and find confidence when navigating a complex medical system.

ShopTalk – Processing Grief through Storytelling –Wednesday March 25

Post-Show

Join NYTW for a ShopTalk exploring how storytelling can create space for healing. This conversation will be co-led by a NYTW team member and a licensed grief counselor, offering reflection, gentle facilitation, and practical emotional care practices.

The performance schedule for My Joy is Heavy is as follows: Tuesday-Sunday at 7pm; Saturday-Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Saturday February 28 at 2pm, Tuesday March 17, and Sunday March 29 at 7pm.

Single tickets for My Joy is Heavy begin at $49 and vary by performance date and time. $25 tickets will be available for the first two CHEAPTIX performances on February 25th and 26th. Single tickets are available now at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. A variety of 2025/26 Season membership packages are now on sale at NYTW.org or by calling 212-460-5475 (Tuesday-Friday 1PM-curtain, Saturday-Sunday 12pm-curtain).

In order to provide access to those in their surrounding community and those with income limitations, NYTWoffers a number of Radical Access ticketing programs, including CHEAPTIX, an affordable ticket program. At the first two performances of every NYTW production, tickets are sold to the general public for just $25. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Additionally, a $25 day-of CHEAPTIX RUSH will be available for young people, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold cash-only, limit two per person. Proper identification is required for all rush tickets. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) may present an ID indicating date-of-birth; Artists may present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents may present an ID that includes your address.

Currently in performances at NYTW is the world premiere of a new version of Molière's classic comedy Tartuffe by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo, Dana H.).Choreographed by NYTW Usual Suspect and two-time Obie Award winner Raja Feather Kelly (Teeth) and directed Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sarah Benson. Tartuffe began previews November 28, 2025, and was recently extended through January 24, 2026.

The NYTW 2025/26 season began with the twice-extended World Premiere musical Saturday Church, directed by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), featuring a book and additional lyrics by Emmy Award nominee Damon Cardasis (She Came to Me) & Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony Award nominee James Ijames (Fat Ham), with music and lyrics from Grammy Award nominee Sia (“Chandelier,” This Is Acting, 1000 Forms of Fear), and additional music by Grammy Award winner Honey Dijon (Black Girl Magic). Saturday Church features music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Special Tony Award Recipient Jason Michael Webb (MJ The Musical) and Grammy Award winner Luke Solomon (Beyonce's Renaissance), and choreography by Obie Award winner Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham).

The season will conclude with the first ever In the Bricks Festival, featuring The Horse of Jenin, written & performed by Alaa Shehada (London Jenin), produced by Troupe Courage, North American tour produced by 55B Productions/Jenny Tibbels, directed by Katrien Van Beurden (“Rampvlucht”) & Thomas Van Ouwerkerk (Horror), and co-presented with PlayCo; and The Peculiar Patriot, written & performed by Liza Jessie Peterson (ALL DAY: A Year of Love and Survival Teaching Incarcerated Kids at Rikers Island), directed by Talvin Wilks (UDU), and co-presented with National Black Theatre in association with Lena Waithe, playing in repertory at 79 E 4th Street. Presented in repertory at 83 E 4thStreet will be Mention My Beauty, written & performed by Leslie Ayvazian (Nine Armenians); and Sardines (a comedy about death), written & performed by Chris Grace (“Superstore”), and directed by Eric Michaud (“Chris Grace: as Scarlett Johannson”).