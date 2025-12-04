The Drama League Unveils 2026 DirectorFest Lineup

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Drama League has revealed the lineup for DirectorFest 2026, a festival focusing on the art of Contemporary Stage directing by an exciting new generation of talent. Taking place in the first week of February 2026, DirectorFest will feature two staged readings of two full-length plays directed by Drama League’s 2024-2026 Stage Directing Fellows, Zoë Adams and Irvin Mason, Jr.

SINGLES IN AGRICULTURE

Zoë Adams will direct Singles in Agriculture, written by 2025 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award winner Abby Rosebrock (Dido of Idaho, Lowcountry).

At an annual dating convention for farmers, Priscilla — a spirited South Carolina army widow who loves “Modern Family” and talks to her goats — sets her sights on Joel, a taciturn fundamentalist from Oklahoma. As their unlikely connection deepens, Priscilla's curiosity and persistence begin to chip away at Joel’s guarded exterior. But when secrets surface and convictions are tested, both must confront the reasons that brought them here, looking for love, in the first place.

EXCEPT THAT IT IS GOD

Irvin Mason Jr. will direct Except That It Is God, written by Relentless Award winner Harrison David Rivers (the bandaged place, This Bitter Earth).

In a city in the South, Deshaun sells drugs, Frankie cleans hotel rooms, and Noble makes sandwiches. They’re young, smart, and going nowhere — and not because they lack ambition. Except That It Is God is a lyrical exploration about being stuck, staying hopeful, and the divine forces — human or otherwise — that just might shift everything.