HERO: THE BOY FROM TROY, A MUSICAL ABOUT YOUNG JOHN LEWIS National Tour Creative Team Announced

HERO: THE BOY FROM TROY, A MUSICAL ABOUT YOUNG John Lewis, will celebrate it's second national tour, January 15-March 6, 2026.

The new musical with a book by Nambi E. Kelley with lyrics, composition, and music direction by Joe Plummer, directed by Daniel Carlton, will embark on a 14 city tour January 15- March 6, 2026.

This tour of will be FW LLC's fourth national tour, after a successful 21 city offering of HERO: THE BOY FROM TROY, A MUSICAL ABOUT YOUNG John Lewis. The creative team features Book Writer Nambi E. Kelley (co-producer Bel-Air on Peacock, book writer for Hero: The Boy from Troy, Jabari Dreams of Freedom), Lyrics and Composition by Joe Plummer (Tri-Coastal Entertainment, Hero: The Boy from Troy, Jabari Dreams of Freedom national tour & off Broadway) Director Daniel Carlton (Hero: The Boy from Troy, Jabari Dreams of Freedom Off Broadway, both national tours, film).

Jayden is stuck in detention with a book about Congressman John Lewis, but he thinks that history has nothing to teach him. Together we go on a musical journey through the decades that shows how the heroes in the Civil Rights movement inspired young John Lewis to protest injustice and get into 'good trouble.'

This musical was commissioned by Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera's Gallery of Heroes Program with support from NAMT, and is supported by the following development partners: The Center at Governor State University, Community Works NYC, Flushing Town Hall, Hermitage Artist Retreat, New Victory LabWorks, and Chicago Children's Theatre, originally commissioned by Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, which celebrated a regional tour in 2023.

About the Artists

Nambi E. Kelley, BOOK WRITER

Nambi E. Kelley was a season 2 co-producer on Peacock's Bel Air. Previous television writing credits include: Lady In The Lake (Apple) Our Kind of People (Fox), and The Chi (Showtime). She is also in development with Lagralane and Lions Gate, TBA. Nambi is a former playwright-in-residence at the National Black Theatre, The Goodman Theatre, and a former Dramatists Guild Fellow. She was a finalist for the Francesca Primus Award, and The Kevin Spacey Foundation Award. She was chosen by Tony Morrison to adapt Morrison's Jazz, which premiered at Baltimore Center Stage in 2017. Her adaptation of Richard Wright's Native Son (Sam French, Concord Theatricals) premiered in New York produced by the The Acting Company at The Duke on 42nd Street in July 2019, and was nominated for New York's Drama League Awards, winning Best Production from the AUDELCO Awards. The world premiere of Native Son was presented to critical acclaim at Court Theatre, received nominations for 5 Jeff Awards including winning production of the year, and was the highest grossing straight play produced in Court Theatre's history. Native Son is also on the Kilroy's List 2015, in the top 7 % of new plays by female and trans* authors nominated by literary managers, directors, and other artists polled across the country. www.nambikelley.com

JOE PLUMMER, LYRICS/COMPOSITION, MUSIC DIRECTOR, & SOUND

Joe Plummer is a true renaissance man and has found a successful niche as a musical playwright. Get Ready, his premier production alongwith Jaye Stewart, has been produced by Victory Gardens Theatre (BTA Award for "Best New Writing of a Play"; Jeff Award nomination), ETA Theatre (Jeff Award nomination for choreography), The EnsembleTheatre, and Penumbra Theatre. His musical I Got'cha: The Story OfJoe Tex And The Soul Clan at The Black Ensemble Theatre in Chicago garnered Joe and his co-writer David Barr III two Black Excellence Awards, and the New Horizon Theatre production in Pittsburgh took 11 Onyx Awards. Joe's third musical Nothing but the Blues was presented at the Black Ensemble Theatre (Jeff Award nomination; 10 BlackTheatre Alliance Awards), New Horizon Theatre, and onboard Celebrity Cruise ship's Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise. Joe's next musical Vee Jay Records, co-written with Sanetta Gipson, had its first reading atThe Chicago Dramatists. A film version is being produced by and stars Oscar nominee Viola Davis. Www.tri-coastalentertainment.com

DANIEL CARLTON, DIRECTOR

Daniel Carlton is a celebrated Harlem, NY-based Director, Actor, Storyteller, Playwright, Poet, Lyricist, and Teaching Artist. Carlton has shared his storytelling artistry in schools, jails, homeless shelters, museums, parks, international stages, dance companies, and Off-Broadway. Recent TYA credits include: Jabari Dreams Of Freedom and Hero The Boy From Troy (First Woman Productions, Director), Freedom Flight and Keep Marching (Mad River Theater Works, Director, Playwright, Lyricist), Freedom Riders (Mad River Theater Works, Director), and Finding North (RainART Productions, Actor, Collaborator with David Gonzalez). Other credits include March On (Blackberry Productions at Apollo Theater School Day Live, National Black Theater Festival, Playwright, Director), Pigfoot Mary Says Goodbye to The Harlem Renaissance (Playwright), A Whistle In Mississippi (Co-Playwright with Michael Green), Memories Of Self (Playwright), Hidden Inside (co-written with Nambi E. Kelley, Keen Teens, Concord Publications), This Ability (Director, Co-Written with Nambi E. Kelley, Chicago Children's Theater), and So Journey to The Truth (Co-Written with Nambi E. Kelley, Syracuse Stage/Regional Tour). JazzReach (Narrator). Other favorites include The Venus Project (Actor, Johannesburg), Children Of War Theater Project (Actor), The Eagle In Harlem (Writer-Storyteller), Check Yo Invites Parts 1 and 2 (HarlemStage, Actor/Performer). www.danielcarlton.com

NIC BROWN (Jayden/John Lewis)

Nic Brown, a gymnast and storyteller raised in Winston-Salem, NC, was a part of the Audelco Award-winning Off-Broadway Revival of NEC Inc.'s Day of Absence. Brown received an Ace Award nomination for Best Supporting Male Actor in a play at the International Black Theater Festival titled Heritage. Brown is the head coach of a girls' artistic gymnastics team in Harlem and coaches a couple teams in Brooklyn. Film/Commercial credits: Where's Rose (Amazon Prime), VMAs '24/Doritos Promo. Off-Broadway credits: Day of Absence (NEC Inc.), Swan Song for a Starboy (Spark Theater Festival), Damages (Ant Fest). Brown holds a BFA in Drama at UNC School of the Arts. Brown is eternally grateful to the First Woman production company and honored to be a part of the 2nd tour of Hero! IG: @nicbrownofficial

KEITRA BRI WILSON (URSULA)

Keitra Bri Wilson is a radiant force in the worlds of film, theater, and creative empowerment. Based in New York City, she is a film and stage actress, singer, model, producer, podcast host, and youth enrichment specialist whose artistry transcends performance. Every note she sings, every word she speaks, and every space she enters becomes an experience of truth, light, and transformation. A native of Jackson, Mississippi and proud Jackson State University alum, Keitra embodies southern grace with the fire of a New York creative. She made her film debut in the action drama A Day to Die alongside Bruce Willis, marking the beginning of a cinematic journey that reflects her fearless pursuit of purpose. On stage, she has brought iconic roles to life, including Dorothy in The Wiz, Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Doris Winter in Mama, I Want to Sing, captivating audiences with her powerful voice and emotional honesty.

TERRENCE BERRY (JIM BONE)

A world class performer and entertainer, TJ Berry is excited to join this amazing cast and is thankful for the opportunity to teach and perform for so many young minds. Recent credits include the award winning film Once Again For The Very First Time directed by Boaz Yakin, Passing Strange (Narrator) at Seacoast Repertory Theatre, A Strange Loop with Visionaries Of The Creative Arts, and the widely popular podcast Dungeons and Drimbus. To learn more about what he's up to, check out his website TJBerryActs@gmail.com or follow on social media @TJOnReplay

AJA MAHOGANY (FEMALE COVER)

Aja Mahogany is a NYC based creative with work in acting, singing, and audiobook narrating. Originally hailing from Topeka, Kansas, she moved from home to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts where she studied (musical) theater, tv, film and dance. She is currently part of New Federal Theater's Solo Performance Coalition to write her first play, and her short film, Trigger Bear, is set to come out later this year. For more information you can visit ajamahogany.com.

JORDAN SCOTT (MALE COVER)

Jordan Scott is an educator, performer, and music director from Jackson, Mississippi. A graduate of Jackson State University with a degree in Music Education, he has led choral programs, taught in inclusive classrooms, and directed theatrical productions. Jordan has served as Director of Choral Activities in Houston, Texas, and held music leadership roles in community and faith-based settings. Beyond education, he is a signed model with MMG, a radio personality, and an actor with credits including The Isiah Factor and ABC's Women of the Movement. His work blends artistry, education, and community impact.