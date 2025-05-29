THE WHOLE OF TIME to Return For Encore Engagement at The Brick Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the 2024 U.S. premiere at Torn Page, which received a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Adaptation, The Brick and A/Park Productions will co-present an encore engagement of The Whole of Time by celebrated Argentinian playwright Romina Paula in a translation by Jean Graham-Jones. Running August 22 – September 20, 2025, with an opening set for Wednesday, August 27, the production is once again directed by downtown treasure Tony Torn. Performances take place at The Brick Theater.

The Whole of Time takes Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie and spins it in new directions. In the play, a family’s fragile and very private life is about to change forever. The Whole of Time digs deep into questions of home and exile… physical, intellectual, and emotional.

The production’s original cast returns and includes Ben Becher, Ana B. Gabriel, Lucas Salvagno, and Josefina Scaro.

“The currents of sexual energy spark in all directions right from the beginning,” notes Loren in Exeunt NYC, adding, “with all four characters bouncing off each other’s desires and feeding one another’s fantasies, the play spirals out in combustible directions.” Darryl Reilly in Theater Scene writes “Absurdism, abstraction and warmth abound in Romina Paula’s affectionate reworking of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie.”

“Romina Paula is one of Argentina’s most celebrated playwrights, winning critical acclaim both at home and abroad,” writes Brenda Werth in her forward to Fauna and Other Plays, the first collection of English translations of Paula’s plays, which Werth edited with April Sweeney. “Her carefully crafted and textually sophisticated plays move us to think about how we tell the stories of people’s lives. They offer nuanced explorations of gender, sexuality, feminism, and family. The plays defy traditional boundaries between the arts by engaging the different modes of production and the languages of theater, film, dance, music, and the visual arts. Her work explores the synergies between documentary and fiction, gender and biography, and the relationship between life, love, and art.”

“Having my play staged in New York, a city where Tennessee Williams lived and where many of his plays premiered, is a fascinating twist of fate I could never have imagined,” says playwright Romina Paula. “The Whole of Time asks audiences to consider the choices we need to make, sometimes against those we love, so that we can become our true self.”

“Having grown up knowing The Glass Menagerie so well, I’m fascinated not only by the similarities between the two plays but what sets them apart,” says director Tony Torn. “In The Whole of Time, the sister is not a victim but someone who is isolated from the world because she prefers it that way. In today’s world, with so many people making similar choices to isolate themselves, Romina’s play is more current than ever. The balance of power within the family she has created is very, very different, which I find exhilarating.”

The creative team for The Whole of Time includes Andromache Chalfant and Rebecca Lord-Surratt (scenic design), Donald Gallagher (scenic backdrops), Jay Ryan (lighting design), Dan Safer (movement consultant), Berit Johnson (stage manager), Jack Woods (technical director & production manager), Adult Film (marketing), Allison Parker (line producer), Nora Alexander (associate producer / company manager), and Theresa Buchheister (production consultant), Distracted Globe Foundation (associate producer).

Twenty-six performances of The Whole of Time will take place August 22 – September 20, 2025, at The Brick, located at 579 Metropolitan Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Critics are welcome as of Saturday, August 23, for a press opening on Wednesday, August 27. The performance schedule is Mondays & Tuesdays at 7pm and Wednesdays – Saturdays at 8pm. The running time is 70 minutes with no intermission. Tickets, which are priced at $25-$65, can be purchased at www.bricktheater.com.

The Whole of Time made its U.S. premiere at Torn Page (435 W 22 St. Manhattan) where it opened on January 7, 2024, and ran for forty-one performances between December 28, 2023 – March 3, 2024.

The Whole of Time is created in association with Joben Studios and Torn Page, with support from *Necessary Digression and The Martin E. Segal Center for Theatre Research.

