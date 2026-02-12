THE MONSTERS Extends Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club

The Monsters features Lucille Lortel Award winner Aigner Mizzelle as LIL and Okieriete ‘Oak’ Onaodowan as BIG.
Manhattan Theatre Club's Off-Broadway premiere of The Mosnters, written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu, will extend its run for an additional week. Read the reviews for the production HERE!
Originally scheduled to play through Sunday, March 15, 2026, the production will now play through Sunday, March 22 at NY City Center Stage (ii).
For a long time, LIL has been obsessed with fighting, and one fighter in particular: her older brother BIG, an aging but successful figure in the local Mixed Martial Arts circuit. But she’s been doing it all from afar… until one day when she decides to show up on his doorstep. Written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu (Good Grief, The Homecoming Queen, The Last of the Love Letters), this premiere is a sibling love story about reunions, resentment, reconnection, and wrestling with demons.
The creative team for THE MONSTERS is Rickey Tripp (Choreography), Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Mika Eubanks (Costume Design), Cha See (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Original Music & Sound Design), Gerry Rodriguez (Fight Director), Sijara Eubanks (MMA Consultant), The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, CSA (Casting) Caparelliotis Casting/Kelly Gillespie (Additional Casting) and Alyssa K. Howard (Production Stage Manager).