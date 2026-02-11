Review Roundup: Manhattan Theatre Club Off-Broadway Premiere of THE MONSTERS

Read reviews for Manhattan Theatre Club's Off-Broadway premiere of The Monsters, written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu. The Monsters is about two siblings, LIL and BIG, who reunite after a long time apart and must wrestle with their pasts.

The production stars Aigner Mizzelle as LIL and Okieriete Onaodowan as BIG.

The Monsters will run through February 11, 2026 at NY City Center Stage (ii).

Amelia Merrill, New York Theatre Guide: Playwright Ngozi Anyanwu is very precise with information. Her play The Monsters, which she also directs for Manhattan Theatre Club, carefully controls the flow of backstory, releasing trickles of context here and there as her characters decide whether to trust each other.

Alex Simmons, Stage and Cinema: The Monsters is a layered, emotionally muscular play powered by two formidable performances and technical flair that matches a script full of duels and drama alike. While some viewers may find a personal cultural connection in the big-brother/little-sister dynamic — with racial and generational trauma present without ever being spelled out — the play lands squarely on universal terrain: abandonment, abuse, and self-loathing.

Jerry Portwood, One-Minute Critic: Both actors trained extensively with former UFC fighter Sijara Eubanks, who brings her years of experience to add verisimilitude to their reenactment of the physical demands of jiu-jitsu, boxing, and taekwondo on display. One can feel exhausted just watching them work out on Andrew Boyce’s spare gym-like set.