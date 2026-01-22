 tracker
Photos: Okieriete Onaodowan and Aigner Mizzelle in THE MONSTERS at MTC

THE MONSTERS features Okieriete ‘Oak’ Onaodowan as BIG, and Lucille Lortel Award-winner Aigner Mizzelle as LIL.

By: Jan. 22, 2026

Manhattan Theatre Club's Off-Broadway premiere of The Monsters, written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu, will begin performances on Friday, January 23. Get a first look at photos here!
 
For a long time, LIL has been obsessed with fighting, and one fighter in particular: her older brother BIG, an aging but successful figure in the local Mixed Martial Arts circuit. But she’s been doing it all from afar… until one day when she decides to show up on his doorstep. Written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu, this premiere is a sibling love story about reunions, resentment, reconnection, and wrestling with demons.
 


