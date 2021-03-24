THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: NATIONALS Opens 2021 Applications Today

Today, The 24 Hour Plays announced that the 10th annual application for The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals will be available starting March 24, 2021 and will run through April 11, 2021. The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals will take place virtually (for the second year in a row) and applicants from everywhere are engaged to apply.

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are a free, rigorous professional intensive for theatermakers ages 18-25. Over the course of one week, six playwrights, six directors, six producers, twenty-four actors and one composer engage in intensive workshops, panel discussions, and their own virtual productions of The 24 Hour Plays and The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues. Nationals present an opportunity, at no cost, for young artists to meet their peers and build relationships that will serve them throughout their careers. Each year, The 24 Hour Plays seek the very best of the next generation of theatermakers and arm them with what they need to find their way in this business - each other.

"The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities around the world for transformative experiences," said Mark Armstrong, artistic director for The 24 Hour Plays, "The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are no different. They have served as a launchpad for so many incredible young artists at the turning point in their professional careers. We're excited to welcome the next generation of theatermakers to join us virtually this July. For young artists who are especially far-flung from New York City, our 2021 program offers a special opportunity to participate remotely with peers from everywhere in a transcendent experience."

Previous Nationals have featured panel discussions, breakout conversations and workshops with Annie Baker, Jocelyn Bioh, Renee Blinkwolt, Claire Danes, Kristoffer Diaz, Maria Dizzia, Timothy Douglas, Rachel Dratch, Joel Marsh Garland, Lucas Hnath, Julia Jordan, Hansol Jung, Thomas Kail, Karen Kohlhaas, Warren Leight, David Lindsay-Abaire, Aasif Mandvi, Lou Moreno, Bruce Norris, Denis O'Hare, Austin Pendleton, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Max Posner, Adam Rapp, Theresa Rebeck, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Christopher Shinn, Leigh Silverman, Lucy Thurber, Liesl Tommy and many other stage and screen professionals.

Alum of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are everywhere in the entertainment industry. They work on and off Broadway, in TV and film and in the leadership of theaters here and abroad. Past participants include playwrights Bekah Brunstetter, Gracie Gardner, Ken Greller, Dave Harris, Gethsemane Herron, Laura Jacqmin, Josh Koenigsberg Mike Lew, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, Liliana Padilla, Eliana Pipes, Andrew Rincón, Harrison David Rivers, Korde Arrington Tuttle and Celine Song; actors Pico Alexander, Satya Babha, Alice Kremelberg, Elizabeth Lail, Naomi Lorrain, Tedra Millan, Bobby Moreno, Ebonee Noel, Coral Peña, Zoe Perry, Will Rogers, Brandon Scott, Chris Smith, Chelsea Spack, Haskiri Velazquez and Natalie Walker; producers Shariffa Ali, Kelcie Beene, Hope Chavez and Carly Hugo; and directors Lyndsay Burch, James Dacre, Taylor Reynolds, Colette Robert, Laura Savia and James Dacre.

The 24 Hour Plays celebrates the diversity of the theatrical field and seeks to make the application process equitable for every young artist. We actively encourage artists of all races, ethnicities, creeds, classes, abilities, genders, identities, affiliations, and orientations to apply for this program. If you have any accessibility concerns either with the application or the program, please reach out to madelyn@24hourplays.com so that we can make the necessary accommodations.

For additional information, and to access the application, visit: http://24hourplays.com/nationals/

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are produced in partnership with the New School for Drama.