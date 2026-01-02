Photos: Kangalee Arts Ensemble's Of ﻿﻿MY DYING CITY VOL. II at American Theater Of Actors

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kangalee Arts Ensemble will present the World Premiere of ﻿﻿'My Dying City Vol. II' at American Theater of Actors. See photos here!

Written and directed by Dennis Leroy Kangalee, this provocative chamber drama will run for a limited ten-performance engagement from January 15 through January 25, 2026, at the historic American Theater of Actors.

The narrative follows a couple of veteran Left-wing activists—former hosts of a radical radio talk show—as they navigate the devastating aftermath of their son's suicide. Through their personal grief, the play examines the broader, fading hope for social revolution in an increasingly polarized era.

Photo credit: Lambert Lau

The Company of MY DYING CITY Vol. II

The Company of MY DYING CITY Vol. II

The Company of MY DYING CITY Vol. II

The Company of MY DYING CITY Vol. II

The Company of MY DYING CITY Vol. II

The Company of MY DYING CITY Vol. II

The Company of MY DYING CITY Vol. II

The Company of MY DYING CITY Vol. II

The Company of MY DYING CITY Vol. II

The Company of MY DYING CITY Vol. II

The Company of MY DYING CITY Vol. II